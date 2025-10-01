Golden Krust Announces the Return of Jerk Chicken Pasta

SOUTH FLORIDA – Golden Krust, the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group with over 100 locations throughout North America, is excited to announce the return of its popular Jerk Chicken Pasta. Starting October 6th, customers can indulge in this limited-time Caribbean comfort dish at all Golden Krust locations. It is also available through major delivery platforms and the Golden Krust Rewards App.

About the Dish

The Jerk Chicken Pasta features penne pasta tossed with Golden Krust’s signature jerk chicken. It is complemented by vibrant peppers and onions. This flavorful dish perfectly blends classic Jamaican spices with a hearty pasta base. It is a must-try for fans of Caribbean cuisine and comfort food alike.

Where to Get It

All Golden Krust locations across North America

Major delivery platforms

Golden Krust Rewards App

Golden Krust: A Legacy of Caribbean Flavor

Founded in 1989 as a family-run business in the Bronx, New York, Golden Krust has grown from a single location—still operational today—to a celebrated franchise. The brand now boasts over 100 restaurants across North America. In addition to its restaurant offerings, Golden Krust grocery products are available in more than 22,000 stores.

The brand is especially renowned for its signature Jamaican patties, producing over 50 million patties annually. Golden Krust’s menu also features popular steam table options such as Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, alongside a variety of traditional Jamaican baked goods, including the signature Easter Bun and Spice Bun.

Golden Krust Brings Back a Fan Favorite: Jerk Chicken Pasta

The return of Jerk Chicken Pasta highlights Golden Krust’s commitment to delivering authentic Caribbean flavors. It showcases innovative comfort food to communities across North America. With its rich family history, beloved menu items, and broad reach, Golden Krust continues to be a leader in Jamaican cuisine and culture.

For more information, visit your local Golden Krust location, order online, or check out the Golden Krust Rewards App. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this limited-time dish and experience the taste of Jamaica!