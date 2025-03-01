Golden Krust’s Collaboration with Ky-Mani Marley

A Taste of the Caribbean in Popular Culture

SOUTH FLORIDA – Golden Krust – the national premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group – is featured in Grammy-nominated reggae musician Ky-Mani Marley’s latest music video, “Love and Energy“. This collaboration marks a significant moment for the brand, showcasing its deep roots in both the culinary and cultural landscapes.

The Founding of Golden Krust

Golden Krust was founded in 1989 by Jamaican immigrants Lowell F. Hawthorne and his ten siblings. What began as a small, family-run operation has blossomed into a vast network of over 100 locations throughout North America. The original outlet in Bronx, New York, remains operational to this day.

Golden Krust’s grocery products are now in 22,000 stores. This makes Caribbean food available to more people. Last year, the brand celebrated its 35th anniversary. This marks over 30 years of sharing Caribbean flavors with the world.

Golden Krust in Popular Culture

The collaboration with Ky-Mani Marley is yet another example of how Golden Krust has found its footing in popular culture over the years. The brand has been featured on popular TV shows like “Undercover Boss” and has attracted a star-studded list of celebrity fans, including DJ Khaled, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Shannon Sharpe, Rohan Marley, and Sanya Richards Ross.

Golden Krust is known for its strong support of the music industry. Last year, it worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda, an award-winning composer and songwriter. He is famous for Hamilton and Moana. They also teamed up with Eisa Davis, a talented playwright, actress, and singer-songwriter. Together, they promoted The Warriors concept album. This album is inspired by the cult movie from the 1980s with the same name.

National Jamaican Patty Day Celebrations

As part of its annual festivities for National Jamaican Patty Day in the summer (a holiday founded by Golden Krust ten years ago), the brand launched a multi-city tour celebrating Caribbean food and popular culture. This tour featured numerous musical acts, further cementing Golden Krust’s connection to the music world.

The Vision Behind the Collaboration

The team-up with Ky-Mani Marley was the vision of Golden Krust’s franchisee owners in Palmetto Bay, FL. This collaboration reflects Golden Krust’s empowerment of its franchisees to build community through food in various ways. The Palmetto Bay location also carries Marley Coffee, the coffee brand from Rohan Marley, son of Reggae artist Bob Marley and Ky-Mani Marley’s brother.

Golden Krust continues to thrive at the intersection of food and culture, bringing the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean to fans across the globe.