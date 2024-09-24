Entertainment

Golden Krust Celebrates National Jamaican Patty Day in Pembroke Pines

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, September 21st, Golden Krust – the premier family-owned Caribbean fast-casual restaurant group celebrated the third and final stop on its 2024 Jamaican Patty Day Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the FLAVOR party at Axis Lounge in Pembroke Pines.

The evening was attended by major players in the Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Jamaican media and culinary scene. Musical guests include beloved Jamaican singer, Kranium, musicians and producers DJ Nico and Dutty Dex, as well as DJ Don Hot. Radio personalities Papa Keith (103.5 FM’s The Beat) and Supa Cindy (99JAMZ) were also in attendance along with popular lifestyle and travel influencer, Kemoy Martin (1M followers), Naeemah McKenzie (99K followers), and model Zoe Chin Loy (103K followers).

Kranium
Kranium

National Jamaican Patty Day

Golden Krust Celebrates National Jamaican Patty Day in Pembroke PinesFLAVOR is the third stop on Golden Krust’s Summer Series in honor of the ninth annual National Jamaican Patty Day. The festivities encompass and expand upon Golden Krust’s annual celebration of National Jamaican Patty Day, observed on the first Saturday in August (August 2nd in 2024).

The holiday, started by Golden Krust nine years ago to more broadly raise awareness of Caribbean culture, also commemorates the first ever Golden Krust restaurant opening in August 1989, as well as Jamaica’s Independence and Emancipation holidays in the same month.

Andre DonHot
Andre DonHot (R)

 

