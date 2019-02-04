Jazz In The Gardens to Donate to FAMU Scholarship In Memory of Adrian Freeman

Miami Gardens — The 14th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival (JITG) on March 9th & 10th, 2019, has announced that partial proceeds of tickets purchased for the festival will go to a FAMU Scholarship Fund in memory of Adrian Freeman.

Adrian Freeman, who recently passed away, was a much-loved photographer and friend of the City of Miami Gardens and for the past decade captured the magic of Jazz in the Gardens through the lens of his camera.

Freeman was a proud graduate and active alumnus of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The University’s Administration and NAA President will be presented with the scholarship check before Lionel Richie headlines on Sunday, March 10th.

“Adrian was a very special member of the greater Miami Gardens community and we will miss him tremendously. Over the years Adrian’s work captured the essence of the festival, as well as countless indelible moments throughout the community. It is wonderful that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards a scholarship in honor of his memory,” Mayor Oliver Gilbert commented.

The highly anticipated Jazz In The Gardens event will immerse fans in the best of R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and funk genres.

Hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality, Rickey Smiley, JITG will produce this celebrated event for an anticipated 50,000 attendees at the world-class Hard Rock Stadium located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.