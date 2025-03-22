Business

Caribbean Airlines Cargo Opens New Storage Unit in Trinidad

The unit has a modern roller system. It is designed for easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets. General Manager Marklan Moseley shows CEO Garvin Medera how easily loaded pallets can be moved around.
From left: Caribbean Airlines Flight Attendant, Temika Frederick, Tuna Trading Limited, Shelly Silva, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, Evolution Freight – Andy Mahabir, Skyline Freight Ltd CFO, Glen Campbell, Caribbean Airlines General Manager Cargo & New Business, Marklan Moseley, Hadco Limited’s Christopher Borde and Jean-Pierre Aleong and Caribbean Airlines Head of Cargo Operations, Craig Lamsee with Caribbean Airlines Purser, Amanda Ward.

 

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago  – Caribbean Airlines Cargo premiers its new cold storage facility in Piarco, Trinidad. The recently inaugurated facility, launched on March 20th, caters specifically to aircraft pallets and containers.

This facility has nearly 5,000 square feet of storage for temperature-sensitive export cargo. Its opening is a big milestone for Caribbean Airlines Cargo. It is the first facility of its kind at the Piarco aerodrome and in the English-speaking Caribbean. This new unit greatly benefits many of the airline’s customers who export perishable goods, especially local fish exporters.

The Grand Opening of this new facility was ushered in by a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the hands of Caribbean Airlines General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Marklan Moseley, along with CEO, Garvin Medera. In attendance at this auspicious occasion were some of the airline’s key shipping and logistics stakeholders, as well as management and cargo team members.

“At Caribbean Airlines Cargo, we reaffirm our dedication to continuous innovation and service excellence, and this facility was constructed to preserve the integrity of our customers’ shipments and provide them with enhanced reliability in their logistics chain,” General Manager, Marklan Moseley assured stakeholders at the ceremony.

Temperature Control

This impressive addition to the facilities, available through Caribbean Airlines Cargo, can store aircraft pallets for large all-cargo freighters. Equipped with a state-of-the-art roller system, the unit was built to accommodate the easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets.

Mecalfab Ltd., a Trinidad and Tobago-based company, created the cold storage unit specifically for Caribbean Airlines. It has excellent temperature control, keeping it at a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is dedicated to fostering the advancement of trade and economic activities throughout the region. The airline operates a Boeing 767 all cargo aircraft with five (5) weekly return flights between Miami and Port-of-Spain.

