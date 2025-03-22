Caribbean Airlines Cargo Opens New Storage Unit in Trinidad

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines Cargo premiers its new cold storage facility in Piarco, Trinidad. The recently inaugurated facility, launched on March 20th, caters specifically to aircraft pallets and containers.

This facility has nearly 5,000 square feet of storage for temperature-sensitive export cargo. Its opening is a big milestone for Caribbean Airlines Cargo. It is the first facility of its kind at the Piarco aerodrome and in the English-speaking Caribbean. This new unit greatly benefits many of the airline’s customers who export perishable goods, especially local fish exporters.

The Grand Opening of this new facility was ushered in by a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the hands of Caribbean Airlines General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Marklan Moseley, along with CEO, Garvin Medera. In attendance at this auspicious occasion were some of the airline’s key shipping and logistics stakeholders, as well as management and cargo team members.

“At Caribbean Airlines Cargo, we reaffirm our dedication to continuous innovation and service excellence, and this facility was constructed to preserve the integrity of our customers’ shipments and provide them with enhanced reliability in their logistics chain,” General Manager, Marklan Moseley assured stakeholders at the ceremony.

Temperature Control

This impressive addition to the facilities, available through Caribbean Airlines Cargo, can store aircraft pallets for large all-cargo freighters. Equipped with a state-of-the-art roller system, the unit was built to accommodate the easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets.

Mecalfab Ltd., a Trinidad and Tobago-based company, created the cold storage unit specifically for Caribbean Airlines. It has excellent temperature control, keeping it at a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is dedicated to fostering the advancement of trade and economic activities throughout the region. The airline operates a Boeing 767 all cargo aircraft with five (5) weekly return flights between Miami and Port-of-Spain.