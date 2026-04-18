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Healthy Coral Reef: Key to Jamaica’s Ecosystem

Jamaica Inn Foundation strengthens its work on Jamaica's coastal environment

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
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Healthy Coral Reef

Healthy Coral Reef

ST. ANN’S, Jamaica – The Jamaica Inn Foundation, through the White River Fish Sanctuary, has been playing a key role in promoting Jamaica’s coral reef, especially on the North Coast. Coral reefs are a significant line of defense against hurricanes as they reduce the power of a wave by 90%.

With a declining marine diversity and noticing that the fishermen were catching smaller fish, the Jamaica Inn Foundation became the primary supporter of the White River Fish Sanctuary.

Olivia Morrow, director at the Jamaica Inn Foundation
Olivia Morrow, director at the Jamaica Inn Foundation

At the launch of the 9th annual Jamaica Inn Foundation Backgammon Tournament on April 16th, Olivia Morrow, director at the Jamaica Inn Foundation, emphasized that a healthy coral reef enhances the sea’s beauty, improves the tourism sea experience and assists the fragile ecosystem.

She also emphasized that since Hurricane Melissa, they have replanted 3000 corals, and expanded into river quality monitoring.  In addition, she also said that the White River Fish Sanctuary has been going into schools and the community. They have been educating people on the importance of protecting the coastal waters and reef.

The Jamaica Inn Foundation hosts the backgammon tournament to raise funds to support the White River Fish Sanctuary. This year’s tournament will see over 40 players. It will be held at the Jamaica Inn on June 19th -21st.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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