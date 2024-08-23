Contractor Music Receives 4th Billboard Reggae Album Plaque

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican label, Contractor Music Group, received their 4th Billboard Reggae Album plaque for their reggae album “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica Reloaded”. The album features Grammy Winners Black Uhuru, Anthony B, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, amongst others.

The album peaked at #5 on the Billboard Reggae Albums charts after its release in 2019. The album also features rising reggae stars Nature Ellis, Ffurious, Trinity Chris, and Gmac.

Contractor Music received 3 previous plaques for their Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica series and also for a single “Dream” with Shatta Wale which hit the Canadian Billboard charts.