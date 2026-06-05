Elliot Bastien’s First Solo Show Brings Caribbean Folklore To Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Ansin Family Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center is presenting Myths: Menace and Mischief, the first solo exhibition by writer and multidisciplinary artist Elliot Bastien, through June 12, 2026. This exhibit is part of Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The exhibition draws on Caribbean folklore and the blend of African, European and Indigenous influences that have shaped the region’s cultural identity. It includes two large-scale works and 35 small- and medium-sized paintings. These works use vivid color, abstract forms and layered textures to reinterpret myths, legends and storytelling traditions.

A private opening reception included remarks from Miramar Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards. The event also featured an artist talk by Bastien and emceeing by comedian Cindy-Anne Boisson.

The show also connects with Caribbean American Heritage: A History of High Achievers, a publication by Bastien and his wife, Sandra Bernard-Bastien, highlighting the contributions of Caribbean Americans.

Exhibition Details

What: Myths: Menace and Mischief – A Solo Exhibition by Elliot Bastien

When: June 1–12, 2026 | Monday-Friday | 9:30 AM-4:30 PM

Where: Ansin Family Art Gallery, Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Admission: Free and open to the public

Meet Elliot Bastien

Bastien is based in Fort Lauderdale. He is an artist, poet and author whose work has been published by Oxford University Press and the Arvon Foundation. He is the author of four books. His poem Limbo was recently selected for the Florida Bards 2026 Anthology.

Although he has participated in exhibitions in Fort Lauderdale, Toronto and Montserrat, this is his first solo show.