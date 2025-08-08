JTB Ad Campaign Showcases Jamaica Through Usain Bolt

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has officially launched its new advertising campaign featuring legendary sprinter Hon. Usain Bolt, who was recently appointed Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador. In celebration of Jamaica’s Independence Day, the campaign debuted yesterday with a 30-second video spot that is now airing across digital platforms.

In the spot, the world-renowned sprinter reflects on how his upbringing in Jamaica –from the hills of Trelawny to global stardom – has shaped every step of his journey. He highlights the country’s energy, resilience, and rhythm, inviting travelers to experience the island through its people, culture, and landscapes.

“This is our Jamaica,” says Bolt in the ad. “Where you can run in the sand or compete on the track. Where you can cool off in the mountains, or you can move them. That’s the spirit of Jamaica – we are a small island, but we do big things here.”

The video celebrates Jamaica as more than just a travel destination, positioning it as a feeling – a place where visitors can find adventure, inspiration, and connection.

“Usain Bolt has long been an icon of Jamaican pride and excellence,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “This campaign brings his personal story and national pride into focus and shares that magic with the world. On our 63rd Independence Day, we’re proud to showcase to the world what makes Jamaica truly unforgettable.”

Bolt will continue to represent Jamaica on the world stage as part of a broader campaign strategy that includes digital storytelling, social media activations, and appearances at key global events. The campaign is designed to deepen the emotional connection between Jamaica and travelers while reinforcing the island’s appeal across its culture, music, cuisine, and natural beauty.

“This new campaign captures the essence of Brand Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Jamaica is bold, authentic, and full of heart. Usain’s unmatched global appeal and deep love for Jamaica make him the perfect voice to carry our message to the world.”

The new ad spot is rolling out across major international markets and digital channels this week.