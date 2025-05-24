Travel

Usain Bolt Appointed as Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador

L-R: Director of Tourism, Donovan White, Minister of Culture, Gender, Sports and Entertainment, Hon Olivia Grange, sprint legend Hon Usain Bolt and Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th Anniversary Cocktail at Devon House. Usain Bolt was announced as Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador.
KINGSTON, Jamaica  – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has announced the appointment of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt as the nation’s Global Tourism Ambassador, a role that will see the world’s fastest man represent Jamaica’s culture, tourism on the international stage.

The historic appointment recognizes Bolt’s unparalleled contribution to Jamaica’s global profile and his continued commitment to promoting the island nation worldwide. As Global Tourism Ambassador, Bolt will promote Jamaica’s tourism and showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage to global audiences through a fully integrated digital campaign and appearances.

“Usain Bolt has been Jamaica’s unofficial ambassador for years through his extraordinary athletic achievements and magnetic personality,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “This appointment formalizes what the world already knows – that Usain embodies the spirit, resilience, and excellence that defines Jamaica. His influence extends far beyond the track, and we’re excited to channel that power toward building our nation’s future.”

Usain Bolt - Global Tourism Ambassador Jamaica
Sprint legend, Hon Usain Bolt enjoys a light moment as he responds to the announcement of his role as Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th anniversary cocktail reception yesterday at Devon House.

Bolt holds world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints. He is excited about his new role. Usain Bolt has a strong passion for his country. He will lead international marketing campaigns to promote Jamaica’s beaches, culture, and hospitality. He will use his fame to attract visitors from important markets around the world.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White noted that “Usain’s global appeal is unprecedented for any Jamaican figure. His endorsement of Jamaica as a destination carries weight that traditional marketing simply cannot match. We expect this partnership to significantly boost our tourism numbers and international profile.”

Cultural Ambassador

The sprint legend will act as a cultural ambassador. Bolt will promote Jamaican music, food, and traditions. This will happen at international events and through digital platforms, global media, and event engagements. The move is expected to enhance Jamaica’s global presence while providing concrete benefits for tourism.

 

