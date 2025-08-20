SOUTH FLORIDA – As autumn approaches, Miami-based designer Tanya Marie is poised to unveil the latest collection from her acclaimed Tanya-Marie Collection. The highly-anticipated line, fittingly titled TM #OpulentBohemian, reflects a vibrant blend of her Jamaican heritage and cosmopolitan experiences spanning Kingston, New York, and Miami.

Tanya Marie will soon share her journey and artistic vision on the sixth edition of the podcast, Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition, airing August 27.

As the first fashion industry guest to grace the show—which launched in February and has largely featured musical talents such as Etana, Singing Melody, and podcast founder Honorebel—she brings a fresh perspective to the program’s spotlight on creative excellence.

“My Jamaican roots and experiences in Kingston, New York, and Miami have influenced my designs, which are adored by stylish Jamaican women, including notable figures like the (Jamaican) First Lady (Juliet Holness),” Tanya Marie shared in a recent interview with South Florida Caribbean News. She expressed her excitement about both her new collection and the opportunity to discuss the ongoing evolution in the world of fashion. “I’m thrilled to be part of Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition! I’m launching my new fall collection, TM #OpulentBohemian, and this event is the perfect platform to discuss the evolution happening in the fashion world right now,” she noted.

Since founding her company in 2012, Tanya Marie has built a reputation for elegant, expressive designs that have caught the eye of stylish women across Jamaica and beyond. Her clientele includes high-profile professionals—doctors, lawyers, and industry leaders—whom she describes as women who “exude confidence and style.”

Celebrity collaborations have also colored her career, with notable names such as Timbaland and Pitbull among those she has worked with. Still, Tanya Marie finds her greatest fulfillment in empowering professional women through her creations.

The July edition of Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition featured Rohan Marley, founder and principal of Marley Coffee, underlining the show’s commitment to diverse Caribbean voices in the world of business and culture.

With her upcoming podcast appearance and the launch of TM #OpulentBohemian, Tanya Marie continues to weave her personal narrative into every garment—celebrating heritage, global influence, and the unstoppable confidence of the women she dresses.