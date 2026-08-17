Caribbean Media Exchange Recognizes Tourism Influencers

Seven honorees complete awards roster spanning aviation, cruise, hospitality, sustainability, destination leadership and media

MIAMI — Caribbean Media Exchange has announced the final seven honorees for its 2026 Leadership Awards, completing a roster of regional and international leaders recognized for service, influence and contributions to Caribbean tourism and development.

The newly named Leadership Laureates represent aviation, cruise tourism, hospitality, sustainability, destination management and media. They will be honored Sunday, Dec. 6, during the 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area.

The final 2026 Leadership Laureates

José Freig : Vice President, International and Inflight Dining Operations, American Airlines

: Vice President, International and Inflight Dining Operations, American Airlines Kelly Meister: Director of Education and Sustainability, Dolphin Encounters Ltd.

Director of Education and Sustainability, Dolphin Encounters Ltd. Natasha Chalwell : Deputy Director of Tourism, British Virgin Islands

: Deputy Director of Tourism, British Virgin Islands Ralph Taylor : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arcadia Hotels & Resorts

: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arcadia Hotels & Resorts Robert Meister : Managing Director, Dolphin Encounters Ltd.

: Managing Director, Dolphin Encounters Ltd. Russell Benford : Vice President, Government Relations, Americas, Royal Caribbean

: Vice President, Government Relations, Americas, Royal Caribbean Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon: Journalist and Founder, JetSetSarah.com

“This year’s laureates reflect the breadth of leadership helping shape the Caribbean’s future,” said CMEx President Bevan Springer. “Through their work, they have opened doors, strengthened institutions, built bridges, championed responsible development and elevated the region’s profile internationally.”

Anne Kalosh : freelance journalist, editor of Seatrade Cruise News and senior associate editor of Seatrade Cruise Review;

: freelance journalist, editor of Seatrade Cruise News and senior associate editor of Seatrade Cruise Review; Carmen Portela : justice and equity coordinator, GreenLatinos, Puerto Rico;

: justice and equity coordinator, GreenLatinos, Puerto Rico; Gercine Carter : journalist, The Nation Publishing Co. Limited, Barbados;

: journalist, The Nation Publishing Co. Limited, Barbados; Giora Israel : president of Giora Israel LLC and strategic adviser in global cruise tourism, port development and the blue economy;

: president of Giora Israel LLC and strategic adviser in global cruise tourism, port development and the blue economy; Jake Kheel : vice president of sustainability, Grupo Puntacana, Dominican Republic;

: vice president of sustainability, Grupo Puntacana, Dominican Republic; Jennifer Griffith : permanent secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica;

: permanent secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica; Josef Forstmayr: managing director, Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica

Together, the 2026 laureates highlight the range of industries and disciplines advancing the Caribbean, from airlift and cruise connectivity to environmental stewardship, hospitality excellence, destination development and regional storytelling.

CMEx will announce the recipient of its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award separately.

The CMEx Leadership Awards bring together leaders in tourism, government, media, business and the wider Caribbean community while raising support for the nonprofit organization’s educational, media and community initiatives.

The awards luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For information on honorees, sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit cmexmedia.org.