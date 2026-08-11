CMEx Announces First Honorees for 2026 Leadership Awards in Miami

MIAMI — The Caribbean Media Exchange, known as CMEx, has named the first seven honorees for its 2026 Leadership Awards, spotlighting leaders in tourism, media, sustainability and community development whose work is shaping the Caribbean region and its global marketplace.

The honorees will be recognized Sunday, Dec. 6, at the 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area.

The first group of 2026 honorees

“This year’s honorees represent the leadership, vision and spirit of service that continue to move the Caribbean forward,” CMEx President Bevan Springer said. “Their impact is reflected in stronger communities, expanded opportunities and meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future for the region.”

CMEx will announce a second group of Miami honorees later this month.

The annual awards convene tourism executives, government officials, media professionals, community leaders and supporters of sustainable Caribbean development. Proceeds support CMEx programs that connect tourism and media professionals and advance educational and community initiatives.

The awards luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additional details about the honorees, sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at cmexmedia.org.