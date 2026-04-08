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Visual Artist Mikael Semexant Showcases Haiti At Miami Art Showing

A Cultural Evening Uniting Visual Art, Spoken Word, and Community in Celebration of Haitian Identity

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 hours ago
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Visual Artist Mikael Semexant
Visual Artist Mikael Semexant
Visual Artist Mikael Semexant

MIAMI – Carrefour Collective, a cultural strategy and communications practice building infrastructure for Caribbean and Haitian diaspora culture leaders and changemakers. The Collective announces the Miami art showing of Haitian visual artist Mikael Semexant on Thursday, May 1st at 6:00 PM. The event marks the opening day of Haitian Heritage Month. It brings together some of Miami’s most significant Haitian and Caribbean cultural voices for an evening of art, spoken word, and community.

Mikael Semexant is a Haitian visual artist currently serving as artist in residence at BaCA with the City of Pompano Beach. His paintings center on Haitian ceremonial tradition, spiritual identity, and community witness. This work is visually striking, deeply rooted in Caribbean cultural identity, and unmistakably powerful in its language and form.

His art does not depict Haiti from a distance. Instead, it inhabits it, drawing from the spiritual, the ceremonial, and the everyday. As a result, the images carry the full weight of Haitian history and resilience.

The evening will feature a spoken word performance by Mecca Grimo Marcelin, a Haitian-American cultural ambassador and poet.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Ayiti: The Black Pearl by Mikael Semexant, Art Showing and Cultural Evening
When: Thursday, May 1st, 2026, 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Where: Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Admission: Free with RSVP
RSVP: Eventbrite

For more information contact Aby St. Jean, Founder and Principal, Carrefour Collective, [email protected], 786.451.0341.

MEET MIKAEL SEMEXANT

Mikael Semexant is a Haitian visual artist whose work centers on ceremonial tradition, spiritual identity, and community witness. He is currently artist in residence at BaCA with the City of Pompano Beach.

His work is viewable at www.mikaelsemexant.com and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mikaelsemexant.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 hours ago
0 143 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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