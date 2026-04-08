MIAMI – Carrefour Collective, a cultural strategy and communications practice building infrastructure for Caribbean and Haitian diaspora culture leaders and changemakers. The Collective announces the Miami art showing of Haitian visual artist Mikael Semexant on Thursday, May 1st at 6:00 PM. The event marks the opening day of Haitian Heritage Month. It brings together some of Miami’s most significant Haitian and Caribbean cultural voices for an evening of art, spoken word, and community.

Mikael Semexant is a Haitian visual artist currently serving as artist in residence at BaCA with the City of Pompano Beach. His paintings center on Haitian ceremonial tradition, spiritual identity, and community witness. This work is visually striking, deeply rooted in Caribbean cultural identity, and unmistakably powerful in its language and form.

His art does not depict Haiti from a distance. Instead, it inhabits it, drawing from the spiritual, the ceremonial, and the everyday. As a result, the images carry the full weight of Haitian history and resilience.

The evening will feature a spoken word performance by Mecca Grimo Marcelin, a Haitian-American cultural ambassador and poet.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Ayiti: The Black Pearl by Mikael Semexant, Art Showing and Cultural Evening

When: Thursday, May 1st, 2026, 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Where: Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Admission: Free with RSVP

RSVP: Eventbrite

For more information contact Aby St. Jean, Founder and Principal, Carrefour Collective, [email protected], 786.451.0341.

MEET MIKAEL SEMEXANT

Mikael Semexant is a Haitian visual artist whose work centers on ceremonial tradition, spiritual identity, and community witness. He is currently artist in residence at BaCA with the City of Pompano Beach.

His work is viewable at www.mikaelsemexant.com and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mikaelsemexant.