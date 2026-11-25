From live mural battles in Overtown to never-before-exhibited Geoffrey Holder works in North Miami, the GMCVB program spreads Art Week across Greater Miami’s neighborhoods

MIAMI — Art of Black Miami is sending Miami Art Week audiences into the neighborhoods. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) program’s 2026 lineup runs from live mural battles in Overtown to fashion and music in Miami Gardens, according to a news release.

This year’s Art Week lineup brings together established and emerging artists, museums, independent arts organizations and community spaces. The events span painting, ceramics, photography, animation, digital art, film, live performance and panel discussions.

Key facts

What: GMCVB’s Art of Black Miami program during Miami Art Week

GMCVB’s Art of Black Miami program during Miami Art Week Featured events: 12

12 When: Art Week events run Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2026; some exhibitions continue into 2027

Art Week events run Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2026; some exhibitions continue into 2027 Where: Overtown, downtown Miami, Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Shores, Miami Gardens and Opa-locka

Overtown, downtown Miami, Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Shores, Miami Gardens and Opa-locka More information: ArtofBlackMiami.com

“Art of Black Miami lets Art Week patrons experience our destination through artists and performers who reflect the unique communities and heritages that make Greater Miami and Miami Beach a global art and culture hot spot,” said Connie Kinnard, GMCVB senior vice president of destination engagement.

Art of Black Miami Events in Historic Overtown

Miami MoCAAD Soul Basel Celebration 2026

When: Dec. 1, 2026. Where: The Urban, Historic Overtown.

The program highlights art, technology and innovation. Architect Zena Howard of Perkins & Will will share the vision for a future technology-forward museum. A virtual reality exhibition, El Pasado Mío / My Own Past: Contributions of Afrodescendant Women to Cuban Art, shows how technology expands access to art, history and storytelling.

Art Beat Miami

When: Dec. 2-6, 2026. Where: Brightline Miami Central Station and Joseph Caleb Center, Historic Overtown.

This annual satellite art fair highlights emerging and established artists from the Caribbean and African American diaspora. It showcases visual art, sculpture, murals, music and performances.

Kindred Spirit & Mural Masters

When: Dec. 3-6 2026. Where: NW Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall, Historic Overtown.

Presented by MUCE305, the event explores connections among people, nature, animals and place. Thirty-one international artists will compete in live mural battles.

Downtown Miami and Miami Beach

These Arms of Mine

When: Dec. 2-6, 2026. Where: Historic Hampton House.

Curated by Zoe Lukov and Meg Onli, this contemporary art exhibition features internationally recognized artists including Charles White, Jack Whitten, El Anatsui, Kerry James Marshall and Rashid Johnson.

Techno Firma

When: Now through May 2027. Where: Pérez Art Museum Miami, downtown Miami.

Artists John Fitzgerald and Godfrey Reggio created this immersive, AI-driven exhibition about humanity’s growing dependence on technology and its impact on the planet. Inspired by Reggio’s 1982 film Koyaanisqatsi, it centers on a monumental three-screen sculpture showing natural landscapes, industrial environments and urban life.

PRIZM Art Fair

When: Dec. 1-6, 2026. Where: Park Central Hotel, Miami Beach.

PRIZM presents contemporary art by artists from Africa and its diaspora, turning 12 luxury hotel suites into intimate galleries.

Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA) Panel and Art Exhibition

When: Dec. 2-6, 2026. Where: KEY Art + Design Fair, Miami Beach.

Four artists from across the African diaspora explore Black identity, spirituality, ancestry and cultural memory. An international panel of artists, curators and gallerists will discuss Black art, Caribbean cultural identity, collecting and the evolving African diaspora art landscape.

North Miami, Miami Shores, Miami Gardens and Opa-locka

AfriKin Art Fair — GRIOT: Urgent Storytelling for Our Times

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2026. Where: North Miami.

AfriKin’s 12th edition features artists from Africa and its diaspora exploring storytelling, cultural identity, history and contemporary issues through exhibitions, artist talks, workshops and live performances. Actress and art collector CCH Pounder will receive the 2026 AfriKin Award of Excellence.

Geoffrey Holder: Black Magic

When: Now through April 4, 2027. Where: Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami.

This is the first museum survey of the visual art of Trinidadian American artist Geoffrey Holder. It features more than 60 paintings, drawings, collages and sculptures, many never before publicly exhibited.

Guest curated by Erica Moiah James, the show explores the cultural influences and creative legacy of an artist also celebrated for his work in dance, theater and costume design.

Legacy and Innovation in Contemporary Southern Visual Art

When: Now through Feb. 27, 2027. Where: Monsignor Barry Walsh Library, Miami Shores.

Presented by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI), this nationally touring exhibition features nine recipients of the 2025 South Arts State Fellowships for Visual Arts. Shannon Rae Lindsey curated the show, with Rosie Gordon-Wallace as hosting curator.

It explores contemporary Southern art through memory, migration, identity, labor and place, connecting the American South with Caribbean and Latin American cultural influences.

Love of Urban Design® ‘LOUD Week’

When: Dec. 1-4, 2026. Where: Various venues, Miami Gardens.

Under the theme “Made in Our DNA,” LOUD Week brings together artists, fashion designers, models and creative entrepreneurs for exhibitions, runway showcases, cultural conversations, workshops and networking. It ends Dec. 4 with the LOUD Art x Fashion Exhibition, featuring visual art, fashion presentations, installations and music.

Art of Transformation: Afrotypes and the Anti-Archive

When: Dec. 2-5, 2026. Where: Contemporary African Diaspora Art Center and venues across Opa-locka.

Presented by Ten North Group with the City of Opa-locka, the 13th annual Art of Transformation explores Black visual culture and diasporic memory through six exhibitions.

For more on Art of Black Miami events during Art Week, visit ArtofBlackMiami.com.

See also: New Orleans Artist Lionel Milton Brings Solo Debut to Miami Art Week