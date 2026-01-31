MIAMI-DADE: Black History Month Calendar Of Events 2026
MIAMI-DADE – As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, the contributions of African Americans have been essential to the nation’s founding, development, and ongoing advancement. The year 2026 also marks a century since the inception of national observances related to Black History, as established by the founders of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH).
The Miami Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), in collaboration with various community organizations, acknowledges this month by honoring the African American diaspora through a series of events and programs.
Sunday, February 1, 2026 @ 7 PM
-
The Trayvon Martin Foundation, Inc. presents “14th Annual Trayvon Martin Remembrance Gala”
Doubletree by Hilton Miami Airport
711 NW 72 Avenue
Miami, Florida, 33126
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 390-9713
www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org
Monday, February 2, 2026
-
South Dade Black History Center presents “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Pieces of Black History” Exhibit
Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza
14508 Lincoln Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33176
FREE EVENT / Details: [email protected]
Tuesday, February 3, 2026 @11 a.m.
-
History Miami presents “HistoryMiami Icon Awards”
Joe’s Stone Crab
11 Washington Avenue
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 375-1644
www.historymiami.org
Thursday, February 5, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.
-
Frost Music Live presents Peter London Global Dance Company with Etienne Charles & Frost Studio Jazz Band
UM Gusman Concert Hall
1314 Miller Drive
Coral Gables, Florida 33146
TICKETED EVENT: www.frostmusiclive.com
(305) 284-2400
Friday, February 6, 2026 @ 11:45 a.m.
-
Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board “Black History Month Kickoff and Exhibit” (Lobby)
Stephen P. Clark Government Center
111 NW 1st Street
Miami, Florida 33128
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 375-4606
www.miamidade.gov/baab
Saturday, February 7, 2026 @12:30 p.m.
-
Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Heritage Fest”
A free, indoor & outdoor event for all ages
Ziff Ballet Opera House
1300 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33132
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 949-6722
www.arshtcenter.org
Saturday, February 7, 2026 @ 7 p.m.
-
“Art of a Spiritual” featuring acclaimed opera singers—Angel Refuse, Brandii Moore, Isis Roberts & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale.
Accompanied by pianist Kevin Wayne Bumpers, Lady of Harp, and the New Canon Chamber Collective
Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center
6161 NW 22nd Avenue
Miami, Florida 33142
TICKETED EVENT: Eventbrite / Details: (305) 638-6771
www.ahcacmiami.org
Thursday, February 12, 2026 @ 2:30 & 3:30 p.m.
-
Motivational Drumming Performance Featuring renowned drummer Willie Steward & trio of drummers
Miami International Airport/Concourse D
2100 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, Florida
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 876-0749
www.miami-airport.com
Thursday, February 12, 2026 @ 8 p.m.
The Adrienne Arsht Center
Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33132
TICKETED EVENT: $52.65, $64.35, $87.75, $117, $152.10
Details: (305) 949-6722
Friday, February 13, 2026 @ 6 p.m.
-
City of Miami Beach’s “Black History Night Celebration”
North Shore Park
501 72nd Street
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
FREE EVENT / Details: www.miamibeachfl.gov
Saturday, February 14, 2026 @ 9 a.m.
-
Miami Dade Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals’ 9th Annual Black History Gospel Music Brunch & Awards
Florida Memorial University
15800 NW 42nd Avenue
Miami Gardens, Florida 33054
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (786) 832-2362
Saturday, February 14, 2026 @ 6 p.m.
-
Arsht Center “Gospel Fest Choir Invitational Competition”
Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33132
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 949-6722 or
www.ArshtCenter.org
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.
-
New World Symphony presents: “Salon I: ‘I, Too, Sing America: Langston Hughes & Margaret Bonds”.
Featuring an intimate evening with American Opera Singer Davóne Tines
New World Center
500 17th St. | Miami Beach, Florida 33139
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331
www.nws.edu
Thursday, February 19, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.
-
New World Symphony presents: ‘I, Too, Sing America: Langston Hughes & Margaret Bonds Encore Performance, featuring American Opera Singer Davóne Tines
Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater
819 NW 2nd Avenue | Miami, Florida 33136
TICKETED EVENT: from $10.00
Details: (786) 708-4610 / www.nws.edu/sing
Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
-
Black History Month Food Truck and Vendor Fair Presented by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
111 NW 1st Street | Miami, Florida 33128
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 952-0057
Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 8 p.m.
-
“Malcolm X Jazz Suite” Featuring Terence Blanchard, The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet
Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33132
TICKETED EVENT: $52.65, $64.35, $87.75,$117, $152.10*
Details: (305) 949-6722
www.ArshtCenter.org
Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
-
South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents: Las Lap Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Food @ South Beach Food Festival
Featuring top celebrity chefs Kwame Onwuachi & Nina Compton
TICKETED EVENT / Details: sobewff.org
Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
-
South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents: “Overtown Brunch” hosted by Marcus Samuelsson @ The Red Rooster
920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33136
TICKETED EVENT / Details: sobewff.org/overtown
Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 11 a.m.
-
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces presents Sixth Annual Black History Month Showcase
Gwen Cherry Park
7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33147
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 297-1758
Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 4 p.m.
-
Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Gospel on the Road”
Loren Roberts Park – 545 NW 6 Ave Florida City, Florida 33034
FREE EVENT: RSVP required Details: (305) 949-6722 |
Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
-
South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents: “The Cookout” hosted by JJ Johnson featuring hip-hop legend “Fat Joe”
Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach / 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33140
TICKETED EVENT / Details: https://sobewff.org/cookout
Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.
-
New World Symphony presents: “Anthem” featuring Davóne Tines & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale
New World Center 500 17th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331 www.nws.edu
Sunday, February 22, 2026 @ 2 p.m.
-
New World Symphony presents: “Anthem” featuring Davóne Tines & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale
New World Center 500 17th Street Miami Beach, Florida 33139
TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331 www.nws.edu
Tuesday, February 24, 2026 @ 11 am
-
Miami Dade College Jubilation Dance Ensemble Performance
Kendall Campus 11011 SW 104th Street
Miami, Florida 33176
FREE EVENT / Details: (786) 334-8073
February 25, 2026 @ 11 am & 7:30 pm
-
Miami Dade College Jubilation Dance Ensemble Performance
Kendall Campus 11011 SW 104th Street Miami, Florida 33176
FREE EVENT / Details: (786) 334-8073
Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 @ 7 p.m.
-
“A Night at the Sir John’s Knight Beat” Curated by Artist in Residence, Daniel Washington and his band IDYLLIC FUNK
Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6161 NW 22 Avenue Miami, Florida 33147
TICKETED EVENT: $28.00 Eventbrite: Night at the Sir John’s Knight Beat
Details: (305) 638-6771 www.ahcacmiami.org
Saturday, February 28, 2026 @ 11 a.m.
-
District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien presents “A Senior Luncheon: A Salute to Miami’s Black Heritage”
Arcola Lakes Senior Center 8401 NW 14th Avenue Miami, Florida 33147
FREE EVENT / RSVP REQUIRED: Details: (305) 694-2779
MONTHLONG EXHIBITS / TOURS SPECIAL EVENTS:
February 1-28, 2026
-
“No Room, No Vacancy” Art Exhibit
The Historic Hampton House
4240 NW 27th Avenue Miami, Florida 33142
Details: (305) 638-5800
February 1, 2026 – March 31, 2026
-
Miami MoCAAD’s “Telling Overtown Stories: Saying Their Names” Mobile Interactive Mural Exhibition
North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
mdpls.org/branch-north-dade-regional
February 1-28, 2026
-
“Coming Forth by Day” A ceramic based exhibit by Miami-born artist Woody De Othello
Perez Art Museum Miami
1103 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, Florida 33132
Details: (305) 375-3000
February 1-28, 2026
-
Miami Dade Public Library’s Black History Month 2026 Events
www.mdpls.org Main Branch (305) 375-2665
February 1-28, 2026
-
Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum
480 NW 11th Street Miami, Florida 33136
Details: (305) 329-2513 www.historicalblackprecinct.org
February 4-25, 2026 @ 8 p.m.
-
City of Miami Beach’s Soundscape Cinema Series
Soundscape Park 400 17th Street Miami Beach, Florida 33169
FREE EVENT / Details: www.miamibeachfl.gov
https://events.miamibeachfl.gov/arts-and-culture/ soundscape-cinema-events/
February 26 through March 1, 2026
-
29th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend
Saturday, February 7 & 21, 2026 @ 10 a.m.
Department of Transit & Public Works & Mayor’s Office
Departs from the Stephen P. Clark Center
111 NW 1st Street | Miami, Florida 33128
FREE EVENT / RSVP Required