MIAMI-DADE: Black History Month Calendar Of Events 2026

MIAMI-DADE – As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, the contributions of African Americans have been essential to the nation’s founding, development, and ongoing advancement. The year 2026 also marks a century since the inception of national observances related to Black History, as established by the founders of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH).

The Miami Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), in collaboration with various community organizations, acknowledges this month by honoring the African American diaspora through a series of events and programs.

black history month kickoff

Sunday, February 1, 2026 @ 7 PM

  • The Trayvon Martin Foundation, Inc. presents “14th Annual Trayvon Martin Remembrance Gala”

Doubletree by Hilton Miami Airport
711 NW 72 Avenue
Miami, Florida, 33126

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 390-9713
www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org

Monday, February 2, 2026

  • South Dade Black History Center presents “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Pieces of Black History” Exhibit

Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza
14508 Lincoln Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33176

FREE EVENT / Details: [email protected]

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 @11 a.m.

  • History Miami presents “HistoryMiami Icon Awards”

Joe’s Stone Crab
11 Washington Avenue
Miami Beach, Florida 33139

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 375-1644
www.historymiami.org

Thursday, February 5, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.

UM Gusman Concert Hall
1314 Miller Drive
Coral Gables, Florida 33146

TICKETED EVENT: www.frostmusiclive.com
(305) 284-2400

Friday, February 6, 2026 @ 11:45 a.m.

  • Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board “Black History Month Kickoff and Exhibit” (Lobby)

Stephen P. Clark Government Center
111 NW 1st Street
Miami, Florida 33128

FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 375-4606
www.miamidade.gov/baab

Saturday, February 7, 2026 @12:30 p.m.

A free, indoor & outdoor event for all ages

Ziff Ballet Opera House
1300 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, Florida 33132

FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 949-6722
www.arshtcenter.org

Saturday, February 7, 2026 @ 7 p.m.

 

  • Art of a Spiritual” featuring acclaimed opera singers—Angel Refuse, Brandii Moore, Isis Roberts & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale.

Accompanied by pianist Kevin Wayne Bumpers, Lady of Harp, and the New Canon Chamber Collective

Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center
6161 NW 22nd Avenue

Miami, Florida 33142

TICKETED EVENT: Eventbrite / Details: (305) 638-6771
www.ahcacmiami.org

Thursday, February 12, 2026 @ 2:30 & 3:30 p.m.

  • Motivational Drumming Performance Featuring renowned drummer Willie Steward & trio of drummers

Miami International Airport/Concourse D
2100 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, Florida

FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 876-0749
www.miami-airport.com

Thursday, February 12, 2026 @ 8 p.m.

The Adrienne Arsht Center
Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33132

TICKETED EVENT: $52.65, $64.35, $87.75, $117, $152.10

Details: (305) 949-6722

www.ArshtCenter.org

Friday, February 13, 2026 @ 6 p.m.

North Shore Park
501 72nd Street
Miami Beach, Florida 33139

FREE EVENT / Details: www.miamibeachfl.gov

Saturday, February 14, 2026 @ 9 a.m.

Florida Memorial University
15800 NW 42nd Avenue
Miami Gardens, Florida 33054

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (786) 832-2362

Saturday, February 14, 2026 @ 6 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33132

FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 949-6722 or
www.ArshtCenter.org

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.

  • New World Symphony presents: “Salon I: ‘I, Too, Sing America: Langston Hughes & Margaret Bonds”.

Featuring an intimate evening with American Opera Singer Davóne Tines

New World Center
500 17th St. | Miami Beach, Florida 33139

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331
www.nws.edu

Thursday, February 19, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.

  • New World Symphony presents: ‘I, Too, Sing America: Langston Hughes & Margaret Bonds  Encore Performance, featuring American Opera Singer Davóne Tines

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater
819 NW 2nd Avenue | Miami, Florida 33136

TICKETED EVENT: from $10.00
Details: (786) 708-4610 / www.nws.edu/sing

Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Black History Month Food Truck and Vendor Fair Presented by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

111 NW 1st Street | Miami, Florida 33128
FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 952-0057

Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 8 p.m.

  • Malcolm X Jazz Suite” Featuring Terence Blanchard, The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet

Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, Florida 33132

TICKETED EVENT: $52.65, $64.35, $87.75,$117, $152.10*
Details: (305) 949-6722
www.ArshtCenter.org

Friday, February 20, 2026 @ 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

  • South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents: Las Lap Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Food @ South Beach Food Festival

Featuring top celebrity chefs Kwame Onwuachi & Nina Compton

TICKETED EVENT / Details: sobewff.org

Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents: “Overtown Brunch” hosted by Marcus Samuelsson @ The Red Rooster

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33136

TICKETED EVENT / Details: sobewff.org/overtown

Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 11 a.m.

  • Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces presents Sixth Annual Black History Month Showcase

Gwen Cherry Park

7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33147

FREE EVENT / Details: (305) 297-1758

miamidade.gov/parks

Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 4 p.m.

  • Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Gospel on the Road”

Loren Roberts Park – 545 NW 6 Ave Florida City, Florida 33034

FREE EVENT: RSVP required Details: (305) 949-6722 |

www.ArshtCenter.org

Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach / 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33140

TICKETED EVENT / Details: https://sobewff.org/cookout

Saturday, February 21, 2026 @ 7:30 p.m.

  • New World Symphony presents: “Anthem” featuring Davóne Tines & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale

New World Center 500 17th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331 www.nws.edu

 

Sunday, February 22, 2026 @ 2 p.m.

  • New World Symphony presents: “Anthem” featuring Davóne Tines & the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale

New World Center 500 17th Street Miami Beach, Florida 33139

TICKETED EVENT / Details: (305) 673-3331 www.nws.edu

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 @ 11 am

  • Miami Dade College Jubilation Dance Ensemble Performance

Kendall Campus 11011 SW 104th Street

Miami, Florida 33176

FREE EVENT / Details: (786) 334-8073

February 25, 2026 @ 11 am & 7:30 pm

  • Miami Dade College Jubilation Dance Ensemble Performance

Kendall Campus 11011 SW 104th Street Miami, Florida 33176

FREE EVENT / Details: (786) 334-8073

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 @ 7 p.m.

  • “A Night at the Sir John’s Knight Beat”  Curated by Artist in Residence, Daniel Washington and his band IDYLLIC FUNK

Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center 6161 NW 22 Avenue Miami, Florida 33147

TICKETED EVENT: $28.00 Eventbrite: Night at the Sir John’s Knight Beat

Details: (305) 638-6771 www.ahcacmiami.org

Saturday, February 28, 2026 @ 11 a.m.

  • District 2 Commissioner Marleine Bastien presents  “A Senior Luncheon: A Salute to Miami’s Black Heritage”

Arcola Lakes Senior Center 8401 NW 14th Avenue Miami, Florida 33147

FREE EVENT / RSVP REQUIRED: Details: (305) 694-2779

 

MONTHLONG EXHIBITS / TOURS SPECIAL EVENTS:

February 1-28, 2026

  • “No Room, No Vacancy” Art Exhibit

The Historic Hampton House

4240 NW 27th Avenue Miami, Florida 33142

[email protected]

Details: (305) 638-5800

February 1, 2026 – March 31, 2026

  • Miami MoCAAD’s “Telling Overtown Stories: Saying Their Names” Mobile Interactive Mural Exhibition

North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

mdpls.org/branch-north-dade-regional

February 1-28, 2026

  • “Coming Forth by Day” A ceramic based exhibit by Miami-born artist Woody De Othello

Perez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, Florida 33132

Details: (305) 375-3000

www.pamm.org

February 1-28, 2026

  • Miami Dade Public Library’s Black History Month 2026 Events

www.mdpls.org Main Branch (305) 375-2665

February 1-28, 2026

  • Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum

480 NW 11th Street Miami, Florida 33136

Details: (305) 329-2513 www.historicalblackprecinct.org

February 4-25, 2026 @ 8 p.m.

  • City of Miami Beach’s Soundscape Cinema Series

Soundscape Park 400 17th Street Miami Beach, Florida 33169

FREE EVENT / Details: www.miamibeachfl.gov

https://events.miamibeachfl.gov/arts-and-culture/ soundscape-cinema-events/

 

February 26 through March 1, 2026

  • 29th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend

TICKETED EVENT / Details

Saturday, February 7 & 21, 2026 @ 10 a.m.

Department of Transit & Public Works & Mayor’s Office

Departs from the Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street | Miami, Florida 33128

FREE EVENT / RSVP Required

