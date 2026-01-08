The Cookout Featuring Chef JJ Johnson and Fat Joe

MIAMI – The 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) announces the return of The Cookout. It is an immersive, culture-forward culinary celebration hosted by acclaimed Chef JJ Johnson with a special performance by hip hop legend Fat Joe.

This event takes place Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

The Cookout is more than just a food event. It is a lively gathering based on tradition and flavor. This event brings together different communities through food. It is inspired by the rich culinary heritage of African American and Caribbean culture. Set against the oceanfront backdrop of the Eden Roc’s beachside pool, guests will enjoy a vibrant, outdoor experience. It has the vibe of a backyard party meets world-class food festival.

To end the evening, rap star Fat Joe will take the stage. He will perform his famous song “Lean Back.” His Bronx hip hop energy and hit songs will create an unforgettable finale for The Cookout.

“This is not a barbecue — it’s a cultural celebration,” said host Chef JJ Johnson. “The Cookout is where unique flavors and great music collide to celebrate the culture. It’s about honoring the food, stories, and joy that define the Black experience.”

Attendees can expect lively DJ sets, stylish guests, interactive chef moments, and an unforgettable sensory experience that celebrates the flavors of the African Diaspora.

2026 Featured Chefs

Chef JJ Johnson – FIELDTRIP (New York, NY)

Chef Taneisha Bernal – T Cooks with Flave (Miami, FL)

Chef Osei “Picky” Blackett – Oxtails and Cocktails (Trinidad and Tobago)

Chef Courtney Davis – Sunday Dinner (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Chef Catherine Hinds – Sugar Dumplin (Miami, FL)

Chef Shawn Osbey – Chef Shawn (Atlanta, GA)

Chef Hugh Sinclair – Chef Irie Spice (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Chef Daren Reid – Purplelit Oyster Company (Miami Gardens, FL)

Chef Wayne Sharpe – JRK! (Miami, FL)

Cleveland Smith – Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream (Dania Beach, FL)

Aamir Taylor – Italian Vice (Miami, FL)

Atmosphere Highlights Include:

• Oceanfront poolside setting

• Live DJ and curated music vibes by internationally acclaimed DJ Too Much

• Unlimited tastings of signature dishes and beverages by Black chefs

• Stylish, vibrant, and culture-forward dress code encouraged

Tickets for The Cookout are $175 available at https://sobewff.org/cookout/