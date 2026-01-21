Peter London Global Dance Company Unites Music and Dance

MIAMI – On February 5, 2026, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami will host a groundbreaking event that unites music and dance in an exploration of Caribbean culture. The Frost Studio Jazz Band, under the direction of acclaimed trumpeter and composer Etienne Charles, will perform alongside the Peter London Global Dance Company. This group is led by celebrated choreographer Peter London. Both artists, originally from Trinidad, bring a rich heritage and innovative spirit to this unique collaboration.

A Suite of New Works

The performance will feature a suite of three pieces composed by Etienne Charles: Bacchanal Tuesday, As an Offering, and Green Thumb. Each composition draws inspiration from the vibrant traditions of Carnival, ritual practices, and the resilience found within Caribbean communities.

Peter London’s new choreography, created specifically for these works, promises to visually interpret Charles’ genre-blending musical storytelling. In addition, the performance will merge jazz rhythms with expressive contemporary dance.

Celebrating Artistic Collaboration

This event exemplifies the Frost School of Music’s commitment to fostering artistic collaboration and innovation. By bringing together professional dancers and student musicians, the school continues to serve as a national hub for creative partnerships. The fully integrated work is the result of joint development between Etienne Charles and Peter London. As a result, it offers audiences a multimedia experience that blurs the boundaries between music and movement.

Etienne Charles: Composer, Mentor, Innovator

Etienne Charles, who also serves as a professor at the Frost School, has gained national recognition for his cross-disciplinary compositions. His recent commission, Jazz Island for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, highlights his ability to weave together diverse artistic forms.

At Frost, Charles is not only pioneering new projects but also mentoring the next generation of performers and composers. In doing so, he strengthens the school’s reputation as a leader in contemporary music education.

Event Details

Date : February 5, 2026 7:30pm

: February 5, 2026 7:30pm Location : Frost School of Music, University of Miami

: Frost School of Music, University of Miami Featured Artists : Frost Studio Jazz Band (Director: Etienne Charles), Peter London Global Dance Company

: Frost Studio Jazz Band (Director: Etienne Charles), Peter London Global Dance Company Program : Bacchanal Tuesday, As an Offering, and Green Thumb

: Bacchanal Tuesday, As an Offering, and Green Thumb Tickets: $50-$75

Audiences can expect an evening that celebrates the intersection of jazz and dance, rooted in the shared heritage and artistic vision of two Trinidadian-born trailblazers. The collaboration stands as a testament to the transformative power of the arts and the enduring influence of Caribbean identity on global creative expression.