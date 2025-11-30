Soul Basel: Honoring the African Diaspora in Art

MIAMI — Soul Basel, the signature Miami Art Week cultural event in Historic Overtown, returns December 2–7, 2025. It features a vibrant lineup of exhibitions, performances, and community-driven activations. These honor the art and heritage of the African diaspora. Each year, this event transforms Overtown—Miami’s oldest historically Black neighborhood—into a vibrant hub of creativity and cultural expression.

Soul Basel 2025 highlights both emerging and established Black artists whose work shapes the story of Overtown. They also highlight the global African diaspora. Through immersive exhibits, tech-savvy installations, and youth-focused art programs, Soul Basel reimagines the traditional art fair. It does so by offering an inclusive, community-centered experience built on innovation, creativity, and cultural pride.

The event supports the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency’s (SEOPW CRA) 2018 Cultural and Entertainment District Master Plan. It achieves this by activating public spaces with art, educational programming, and cross-cultural engagement.

These efforts strengthen local identity and improve walkability. They also create new opportunities for cultural participation, ensuring that Overtown’s legacy remains authentic and community-driven.

“Soul Basel represents the heartbeat of Historic Overtown,” said James McQueen, Executive Director of the SEOPW CRA. “Through art, we preserve our heritage, celebrate our culture, and empower future generations to shape the story of this neighborhood.”

Soul Basel continues to draw a diverse crowd of art collectors, curators, cultural influencers, Miami Art Week visitors, and community members who seek meaningful engagement with the art, stories, and creative energy of the African diaspora.

SOUL BASEL HISTORIC OVERTOWN 2025

Featured Exhibitions & Art Fairs by Location**

9th Street Pedestrian Mall: Kindred Animal Spirits: Soul Basel’s Cultural Powerhouse in Overtown by MUCE

Black Archives Lyric Plaza: Miami MoCAAD 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum: Everyday People Exhibit

Brightline MiamiCentral: Art Beat Miami Exhibition + Cultural Fair

Center for Black Innovation: Youth Concept Gallery Presents Save Black Art Exhibition

Dunn's Overtown Farm: Art in the Park Experience

Lawson E. Thomas Building: Sepia Vernacular Historical Exhibition

Overtown Performing Arts Center: Everyday People Exhibition (extension)

Overtown Youth Center: OYC Miami's Student Basel

Ovrtwn Corner: Everyday People Exhibition (extension)

The Urban: In Art We Trust — Marcus Blake Exhibition

Ward Rooming House: Point Comfort Art Fair + Show by Hampton Art Lovers

About Soul Basel Historic Overtown

Soul Basel is an annual Miami Art Week celebration rooted in Historic Overtown, once known as the “Harlem of the South.” The event highlights the artistic and cultural traditions of the African diaspora by bringing together artists, musicians, innovators, and community members for a week of immersive programming.

For over a decade, Soul Basel has played a key role in preserving and uplifting Overtown’s cultural identity through exhibitions, public art, and community engagement.

Soul Basel Historic Overtown is presented in partnership with the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) and Overtown’s non-profits and cultural institutions. Together, these organizations work to preserve, celebrate, and expand Overtown’s role as a global hub for African diasporic art, culture, and innovation. VIP:https://www.seopwcra.com/soul-basel.