Travel

Luxury cruise lines set sail for Anguilla’s 2026-27 season

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Anguilla Premier Cora Richardson Hodge and officials with Capt. Pietro Sinisi aboard Explora III on its first call to Anguilla
Explora III first call to Anguilla, 2026-27 cruise season. L-R: Verlyndah Hodge, Cabinet press secretary, Government of Anguilla; Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer, Anguilla Tourist Board; Cora Richardson Hodge, premier of Anguilla; Capt. Pietro Sinisi, master of Explora III; Cardigan Connor, Anguilla’s minister of health, tourism and sports; Sherman A. Williams, CEO, Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority; and Joleyne Robin-Williams, tourism planner, Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports
Anguilla Premier Cora Richardson Hodge and officials with Capt. Pietro Sinisi aboard Explora III on its first call to Anguilla
Explora III first call to Anguilla, 2026-27 cruise season. L-R: Verlyndah Hodge, Cabinet press secretary, Government of Anguilla; Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer, Anguilla Tourist Board; Cora Richardson Hodge, premier of Anguilla; Capt. Pietro Sinisi, master of Explora III; Cardigan Connor, Anguilla’s minister of health, tourism and sports; Sherman A. Williams, CEO, Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority; and Joleyne Robin-Williams, tourism planner, Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports

Explora III’s first call kicks off a winter of visits from Four Seasons Yachts, Ritz-Carlton, Silversea, Seabourn and more

 

THE VALLEY, Anguilla (SFLCN) — Some of the biggest names in luxury travel are heading to Anguilla this season. The Caribbean island’s 2026-27 cruise schedule runs through April 2027. Officials hope the visits will bring business to local companies. In addition, they hope the visits will draw passengers back for longer stays.

The lineup includes Four Seasons Yachts, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora Journeys, Emerald Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Seabourn, Orient Express and Windstar Cruises.

Explora III opens the season

The season began Nov. 5 with the first call of Explora III, operated by Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of MSC Group. About 650 of the ship’s 784 passengers came ashore to explore Anguilla’s beaches and turquoise waters.

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge led an official delegation aboard the ship for a ceremonial plaque exchange hosted by Capt. Pietro Sinisi.

Which ships are coming to Anguilla

Scheduled visits include Four Seasons I; Ilma, from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; Emerald Azzurra; Emerald Sakara; Seabourn Quest; Silver Ray; Silver Spirit; Orient Express Corinthian; and Wind Surf, among others.

The ships will anchor at Road Bay or Prickly Pear Cays, giving passengers access to the island’s beaches, restaurants and attractions.

Local businesses stand to gain

Cardigan Connor, Anguilla’s minister of health, tourism and sports, said the season should pay off for residents.

“These visits should create tangible opportunities for Anguillian taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, retailers and other businesses,” Connor said. “Working with our cruise industry partners, our priority is to deliver a rewarding experience for visitors while ensuring that our people and our island benefit.”

Anguilla has hosted cruise ships for more than 30 years. Connor said the island wants its cruise sector to match “that same commitment to quality” behind its reputation as a luxury destination.

Small ships fit Anguilla’s luxury brand

Jameel Rochester, director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, said the ships fit the island’s tourism strategy.

“The ships visiting Anguilla are well aligned with our tourism product and the experiences that distinguish our island,” Rochester said.

“Our beautiful beaches, exceptional culinary scene, boutique accommodations and personalized hospitality appeal to travelers who value quality and authenticity.”

The island’s high-end resorts include Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla; Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel; Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club; Malliouhana; and Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts. It also has boutique hotels, private villas and well-known restaurants.

Turning day visitors into return guests

Tourism officials see each port call as a chance to win future overnight visitors.

“Every cruise visit gives us an opportunity to make a lasting impression,” said Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer of the Anguilla Tourist Board, who was part of the delegation aboard Explora III.

“Whether they discover a favorite beach, enjoy an exceptional meal or connect with our people, we want them to leave inspired to return and explore more of what Anguilla has to offer,” she said.

Quick facts:

  • Season: November 2026 through April 2027
  • First call: Explora III, Nov. 5, 2026, with 784 passengers aboard and about 650 ashore
  • Anchorages: Road Bay and Prickly Pear Cays
  • Cruise history: more than 30 years
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News37 seconds ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond by publisher Ian Hamilton.

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