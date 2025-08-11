Commentary with Winston Barnes: Election Time & Race in Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – Election campaign seasons tend to make true fools of human beings and the current situation in Jamaica is hardly an exception. Questions of race, not only nationality have arisen over the leadership of the minority People’s National Party.

That has apparently prompted Jamaicans, not only in Jamaica but among Jamaicans in the diaspora, and some of the ridiculous claims of recent vintage is that if someone is white they cannot be Jamaican.

First, anyone who thinks, says, or acts like this is true is not only dishonest but also unfair to themselves. This shows that these people do not understand the country’s motto, “Out of Many, One People“. They also seem to lack knowledge of Jamaica’s true history.

The History of Jamaica

The reading of the History of Jamaica speaks to the Germans in the parish of St. Elizabeth, the British and other Europeans who made Jamaica their home after working in the country, and having children who were born in Jamaica; European jews who escaped persecution and had children in Jamaica.

Those claiming white people can not be Jamaican probably need to understand their own genealogical history. In a country where there are rich people of all races, and poor people of all races, it should be easy to understand that all Jamaicans are mixed up-mixed up.

Politics cause people to talk foolishness but sense should always prevail among people not only at election time but at all times.