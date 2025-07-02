Jamaican-Born Educator Lawman Lynch Finishes Second in New York City Council Race

BROOKLYN, NY – In a highly competitive and closely watched primary election in Brooklyn’s District 41, community leader and Jamaican-born educator Lawman Lynch finished a strong second among eight candidates, narrowly trailing incumbent Darlene Mealy.

The race captivated voters across the district and underscored a growing desire for change. Lynch gained an impressive 20% in ranked-choice tabulations, in addition to his 17% first-choice votes on Primary Night, totally 37%, while Mealy, who led with 43% of first-choice votes on Election Night, barely crossed the 50% threshold needed to retain her seat.

“Elections are about numbers—and the reluctance of a few to collaborate strategically handed this race back to the incumbent,” Lynch stated. “But this was a contextual victory. The results clearly show that a majority of voters are ready for a new direction and lack confidence in the current leadership.”

While not advancing as the Democratic nominee, Lynch’s performance marked a significant breakthrough for grassroots candidates in New York City politics. His campaign—rooted in lived experience, including overcoming homelessness while working full-time and pursuing higher education—reflected his unwavering commitment to public service. His platform, focused on equity in education, housing justice, and inclusive economic development, resonated deeply with a diverse and energized electorate.

“I thank God for His guidance and this opportunity,” Lynch said. “I’m also deeply grateful to my campaign team, volunteers, and the community members who believed in this vision from day one. Thank you to every neighbor, friend, and supporter who voted for change—this campaign was powered by your hope, your voices, and your belief in what we can build together.”

With the general election on the horizon, Lynch has received encouragement from community leaders and supporters to explore alternative paths to public office. While no final decision has been made, he signaled a potential next step: convening a post-primary dialogue with fellow candidates to forge a united progressive front in District 41.

“Our district deserves collaborative leadership,” Lynch added. “My door is always open to those ready to build a better future—together.”

The General Election

Should Lynch pursue a run in the general election, his candidacy would be historic: He would be the first immigrant to represent District 41 and the first Jamaican-born man to serve on the New York City Council—a powerful symbol of what’s possible when communities organize around hope, dignity, and action.