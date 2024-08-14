Wilmington, DE – Jamaica’s Consul General Alison Roach Wilson has urged Jamaicans in the US to support Jamaican-born candidate Lawman Lynch running for New York City Council, District 41 (Brooklyn}.

Speaking on Friday, August 9th, during the Delaware Jamaica Independence Celebration held at the Hilton Hotel Wilmington Christiana, Wilson emphasized the influence of the Jamaican community and advocated for a stronger representation in local governance.

In her remarks, Consul General Wilson praised Lawman for his candidacy and offered her support. “Mr. Lawman Lynch, you have the perfect name,” Wilson remarked. “Now that you’re running for City Council, I would encourage you to figure out a way to use ‘Lawman’ to your advantage. If there’s anything we can do at the Consulate to support your candidacy which is within our powers and within protocol, do let us know as we’re here to assist Jamaicans in the Diaspora.”

Lawman Lynch and Stafford Grant were honored for their contributions to youth, education, and community development. Lynch expressed gratitude for the support.The recognition of both honorees highlighted their commitment to their respective fields and their impact on the Jamaican community abroad.

The Delaware Jamaica Independence Celebration served as a platform to celebrate Jamaican heritage and acknowledge individuals who have made substantial contributions to their communities.

Lawman’s backing by Consul General Wilson is seen as a significant boost to his campaign for City Council, reflecting strong support from the Jamaican diplomatic community.

As Consul General Wilson puts it, “a win for Lawman is a win for Jamaicans in the Diaspora”.