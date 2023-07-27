Jamaican Diaspora to Stage Massive Independence Celebrations in USA

WASHINGTON, DC – Plans are in high gear for the staging of Jamaica’s independence celebrations in a number of states including Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and New York, are set to celebrate Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of independence with a range of activities over several days.

The events have been organized by the Embassy of Jamaica, the consulate in New York, various honorary consuls, alongside various diaspora organizations.

The action officially kicks off on Friday, July 28 when the Rochester New York Jamaica Organization will stage an anniversary ball to be addressed by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

New York

Independence Day Service – August 6th

In New York, the Jamaica 61 celebrations will take place on Independence Day, Sunday (August 6) with a church service at the New Life Tabernacle in Brooklyn beginning at 4pm. The sermon will be delivered by the Senior Pastor of New Life Bishop Michael Mitchell.

Jamaica’s Consul General in New York Ms. Alison Wilson will deliver welcome remarks.

Grand Independence Gala – August 19th

The Consulate will continue its Independence activities which will feature a grand Independence Gala on August 19 at the New York Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The function is expected to recognize seven outstanding Jamaicans including award winning actress Sheryl -Lee-Ralph and Grammy Award winning recording artist, Orville “Shaggy” Burrell.

Maryland

Service of Thanksgiving – July 30th

On Sunday July 30, the Embassy of Jamaica will host a Service of Thanksgiving at the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland at 11a.m., to mark the 61st anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence. Among the special guests will be Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore of Jamaican parentage, members of the diplomatic corps, elected officials, and representatives of international organizations.

The Senior Pastor of Webster Memorial United Church, The Rev. Mr. Astor Carlyle, will deliver the sermon. The service will be moderated by Dean of the Howard University School of Divinity Dr. Bertram L. Melbourne, while Ambassador Marks will give the official welcome and deliver the Prime Minister’s message.

Jamaica 61 Gala – August 19th

On August 19, the Jamaica Association of Maryland will stage its “Jamaica 61 Gala” under the patronage of Her Excellency Audrey Marks. The event will be held at Martin’s West ballroom commencing at 8p.m.

Jamaica Fest – September 17th

On the 17th of September the Jamaican Embassy will be staging “Jamaica Fest” an event which will showcase Jamaica’s rich culture and music.

This will be held at the Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring Maryland, beginning at 12:00 noon.

Philadelphia

Jamaica 61 Flag Raising Ceremony – August 4th

Led by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, Jamaicans in Philadelphia will celebrate “Jamaica 61” with a flag raising ceremony on Thursday August 4 at the City Hall in Philadelphia commencing at 10:30 am.

Jamaican Diaspora Pastors – August 13th

On August 13, the “Jamaican Diaspora Pastors”, of the Great State of Pennsylvania will hold a “Jamaica 61” church service at the First African Baptist Church in 6700 Lansdow Avenue in Philadelphia, commencing at 4pm.

New Jersey

Flag Raising Ceremony – July 28th

Over in New Jersey, the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey will have a Flag Raising Ceremony on July 28 at the East Orange City Hall, where Mayor Ted Green will participate in the ceremony.

Thanksgiving Service – August 13th

On the 13th of August, they will have a thanksgiving service to celebrate their 25th anniversary as an organization and Jamaica’s 61st year of independence. The service will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church of New Jersey commencing at 4:00pm, with guest speaker being the pastor of the Montclair Seventh Day Adventist Church Dr. Dwayne Frazer.

25th Anniversary and Independence Awards Gala – August 26th

On the 26th of August, the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey will stage their 25th Anniversary and Independence Awards Gala at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Newark New Jersey. The guest speaker will be Her Excellency Audrey Marks, while US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Comedian Oliver Samuels will be recognized by the organization.

Atlanta

Annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards – August 12th

In Atlanta, Georgia, the Independence activities in Atlanta begin on Saturday August 12, when the Atlanta Jamaica Association will stage its annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel. Special guest will be Ambassador Audrey Marks while the guest speaker will be President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Maryland, Dr. Clare Nelson.

Annual Fundraising Brunch – August 13th

On Sunday August 13, the Benevolent Missions of Atlanta will stage its annual fundraising brunch at the Mayfair Tower in Atlanta, at which time, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks will deliver the keynote address.

Ecumenical Thanksgiving Church Service – August 20th

On August 20, starting at 3pm, the Jamaican community in Atlanta will attend an ecumenical thanksgiving church service at the PeachTree Road United Methodist Church the Preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Denzil Holness while the service will be moderated by the Rev. Dr. Noel Eerskine.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to facilitate these events, along with our partners and friends who have contributed to Jamaica’s development over the years” said Ambassador Marks. “I hope that all Jamaicans in the diaspora will continue the great tradition of sharing the Jamaican spirit. I encourage all Jamaicans and friends to embrace this year’s theme, ‘Jamaica Proud and Strong,’ in celebration of Jamaica, land we love.”

Surveying the Independence celebration activities, Ambassador Marks added: “Sixty-one years in a nation’s history may not immediately conjure up significant moments of historic events or remarkable achievements worthy of global attention.

However, any scrutiny of our relatively short existence as a nation will surely bring to attention the Jamaican slogan “we likkle but we tallawah,” which we enthusiastically embrace and perpetually seek to inject into our personal and national endeavours.

South Florida /Southern USA Events