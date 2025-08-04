Business

Edition22 and Rick Ross Launch the RR22 Collection

The established bag brand unveils a bold new collaboration with Rick Ross

MIAMI – Bag brand Edition22 proudly unveils the exclusive launch of the RR22 Collection—a bold collaboration with cultural icon Rick Ross. To celebrate, the brand will host an invite-only event on Friday, August 8, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at G7 Rooftop in Hollywood, FL, marking a powerful convergence of fashion, culture, and purpose. The unisex accessory line is now available exclusively at edition22.com/collections/rr22.

The Brand

The RR22 Collection is a design-forward lineup of six types of premium-crafted bags, including backpacks, duffle bags, sling bags, toiletry bags, crossbody bags, and cardholders. The bags are offered in a rich palette of sky blue, mustard yellow, dark green, and black, with a premium $1,000 look — retailing between $90 and $200.

Each piece has a vegan leather outside with the RR22 logo pattern. It also has a custom RR-branded twill lining and shiny gunmetal hardware. This design combines useful craftsmanship with bold, iconic style.

Fashion Statement

Edition22 and Rick Ross Launch the RR22 CollectionMore than a fashion statement, the RR22 collaboration is rooted in purpose. Through Edition22’s Bag-4-Bag Initiative, a backpack will be donated to someone in need for every bag purchased.

“From the beginning, it was a priority for us at Edition22—and for Rick Ross—that the RR22 Collection had a meaningful impact beyond just fashion,” said Andrew Hattem, President of Edition22 and CEO of The Bugatti Group. “The Bag-for-Bag initiative reflects that shared commitment: for every bag sold, we donate a backpack to someone in need. It’s about giving back, empowering kids, and making a difference.”

Rick Ross’s dedication to community impact is more than a value—it’s a way of life. Every RR22 purchase is a decision to be part of something greater, supporting a mission that uplifts and empowers.

“Launching the RR22 Collection with Rick Ross is a major milestone for the brand,” said Étienne Boulay, co-founder of Edition22 and retired pro football player. “Rick Ross is more than an icon—he’s a symbol of hustle, legacy, and bold ambition, all values that align with who we are as a brand. To bring this vision to life together is not only surreal, it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The official RR22 launch event will take place with Miami’s skyline as a beautiful backdrop. It will feature a lively runway reveal that showcases Ross’s unique boss energy.

Guests will experience premium cocktails, elevated bites, and a curated guest list of media, celebrities, tastemakers, and industry insiders. The evening promises nonstop style, sound, and unforgettable vibes in an atmosphere designed for connection, coverage, and commanding attention.

 

