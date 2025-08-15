Lee Issa: Honored with the Commander of the Order of Distinction

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s vibrant history is filled with figures whose vision and commitment have propelled the nation forward, enriching its social, economic, and cultural landscape. Among these distinguished individuals stands Lee Issa, the esteemed chairman of Couples Resorts, whose legacy is defined by innovation, community development, and a profound dedication to the island’s prosperity.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Lee Issa will receive the prestigious Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD) award from the Jamaican government on Heroes Day, October 20th. This honor not only marks a significant personal achievement for Issa but also serves as a testament to his unwavering impact on Jamaica and its people.

The Significance of the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD)

Heroes Day in Jamaica is a time to honor those who have shaped the nation’s destiny through acts of courage, determination, and service. The Order of Distinction is one of the country’s highest national honors, reserved for citizens who have rendered outstanding and important service to the nation. The title of Commander (CD) is especially notable, highlighting individuals whose influence transcends their field and resonates across Jamaican society.

By bestowing this honor upon Lee Issa, Jamaica recognizes not only his business acumen and visionary leadership but also his unwavering commitment to national development, philanthropy, and the empowerment of local communities.

Leadership at Couples Resorts

Lee Issa’s name is synonymous with Couples Resorts, where he serves as chairman, overseeing a collection of four renowned properties across Jamaica. The Couples Resorts brand is celebrated for its world-class hospitality, breathtaking beachfront locations, and its pioneering approach to all-inclusive, adults-only luxury.

Under Issa’s stewardship, Couples Resorts has become a benchmark for excellence within the Caribbean hospitality industry, attracting guests from around the globe and contributing significantly to Jamaica’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Issa’s leadership extends far beyond day-to-day operations. He has played a key role in shaping the vision and values of Couples Resorts. He focuses on real Jamaican experiences, sustainable practices, and the well-being of guests and staff.

The company has over 900 rooms and employs more than 1,600 Jamaicans. This provides stable jobs and encourages professional growth in the tourism sector.

Commitment to Employee Welfare

Recognizing that people are the heart of his organization, Lee Issa has prioritized employee welfare and development. Couples Resorts is known for offering comprehensive training programs, healthcare benefits, and opportunities for advancement—initiatives that have cultivated a loyal and passionate team. Many employees have built lifelong careers with the company, a testament to the positive and nurturing culture fostered by Issa’s leadership.

Championing Sustainable Tourism

Issa is also an advocate for environmentally responsible tourism. Couples Resorts has started many sustainability efforts. These include reducing waste, saving energy, and helping the community. Issa uses eco-friendly practices in every part of the business. This helps protect Jamaica’s natural beauty. It ensures that future generations can enjoy it too.

Entrepreneurial Ventures Beyond Hospitality

While Couples Resorts stands as his most visible achievement, Lee Issa’s influence reaches into diverse sectors of the Jamaican economy. He spearheads Lee’s 5th Avenue Apparel Stores, a retail operation known for its quality merchandise and customer service. Through these stores, Issa has contributed to the modernization and growth of Jamaica’s retail landscape, offering employment and supporting local suppliers and artisans.

The Richmond Estate Project: Transforming Communities

Lee Issa plays a key role in the Richmond Estate Project. This project has created over 1,100 homes in St Ann. It has made a big difference in the community. The project meets important housing needs and helps families feel stable. It also promotes a sense of community and growth for many Jamaican families. The Richmond Estate is a great example of sustainable development. It includes green spaces, recreational areas, and good infrastructure. These features improve the quality of life for all residents.

Issa’s commitment to responsible development is evident in the project’s emphasis on harmony with the environment and local culture. By prioritizing long-term community well-being over short-term gains, he has set a standard for ethical entrepreneurship in Jamaica.

Philanthropy and Civic Engagement

Lee Issa’s legacy is not measured solely by his business achievements, but by his deep-rooted sense of social responsibility. He supports a range of philanthropic endeavors, from education and healthcare to youth development and cultural preservation.

Through charitable partnerships and personal initiatives, Issa has contributed to scholarships, school infrastructure, health clinics, and community centers, extending hope and opportunity to those in need.

His civic engagement reflects a conviction that true leadership involves service—a philosophy that informs every facet of his professional and personal life.

A Lasting Influence on Jamaica’s Future

The story of Lee Issa is one of vision, perseverance, and a tireless pursuit of progress for Jamaica. His leadership at Couples Resorts has strengthened the country’s hospitality industry. His business ventures have encouraged innovation and growth in many areas. Through projects like the Richmond Estate and his ongoing charity work, Issa has helped thousands of people. He is shaping a better future for Jamaica.

The award of the Commander of the Order of Distinction honors a life spent helping others. For Lee Issa, this moment is not an end. It inspires him to keep building, uplifting, and empowering the nation he loves.

Legacy of a Leader

On Heroes Day, Lee Issa receives the Commander of the Order of Distinction. The nation celebrates not just a successful businessman, but also a leader with a lasting impact. His story shows the power of vision, compassion, and a strong commitment to community. This story will inspire future generations of Jamaicans.