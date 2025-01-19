American Friends of Jamaica Charity Gala Honors Lee Issa and Paul Issa

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, April 5th, 2025, the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) will hold a charity gala. At this event, the AFJ will honor two special guests. They are Lee Issa and Paul Issa. The Charity Gala will take place at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami. Lee Issa is being awarded for his international achievements and Paul Issa as an international humanitarian.

AFJ Charity Gala Honoree: Lee Issa

Lee Issa is the chairman of Couples Resorts. Couples Resorts has 4 properties with over 900 rooms and 1600 employees. Lee Issa is also widely known for operating Lee’s 5th Avenue Apparel Stores. His contribution to Jamaica’s economic and social landscape has been in various sectors for over 40 years.

Lee Issa has played a significant role in real estate as well by launching the Richmond Estate Project with over 1,100 homes.

AFJ Charity Gala Honoree: Paul Issa

Paul Issa is currently a director of House of Issa. As Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation, Paul has made significant contributions to education and health care in Jamaica, partnering with leading global nonprofits to contribute approximately US$40 million in medical equipment, medication, training and supplies to the Jamaican public health sector.

Paul Issa’s latest initiative is the Mary Issa Paediatric and Adolescent Health Center, currently under construction in Richmond St. Ann which will focus on health and development for the young people of the North Coast and beyond.