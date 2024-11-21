Issa Trust Foundation: Giving Back to Jamaica’s Children

ST. ANN, Jamaica – This Thanksgiving, the Issa Trust Foundation under the theme of “GiveThanks, Give Back” will continue to assist Jamaica’s children with life-saving health care, essential school supplies, and critical education.

The Foundation’s mission is to provide a system of prevention, healthpromotion and education, community health improvement, and otherservices to promote the well-being and development of the people of Jamaica.

The Issa Trust Foundation accepts tax-deductible donations as a non-profit501 (c)(3) corporation allowing them to continue their mission and expand their programs.

Free Vision Screening

The Foundation’s most recent projects include the construction of the Mary Issa Health Center in St. Ann Jamaica, as well as offering assistance to the staff at Couples Resorts affected by Hurricane Beryl, and their Vision Mission in partnership with the Michigan Lions Group which provided Jamaican children in Westmoreland with free vision screening and eyeglasses at no cost.