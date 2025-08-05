Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council CEO Beatrice Louissaint to Step Down

MIAMI – The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) has announced that President and CEO Beatrice Louissaint will step down on December 12, 2025, concluding more than 25 years of trailblazing leadership that reshaped Florida’s business landscape.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to guide FSMSDC through decades of meaningful growth and impact,” said Louissaint. “The time has come to welcome new leadership and fresh perspectives. I’m confident the strong foundation we’ve built ensures FSMSDC’s continued success and stability. Our mission will and must continue.”

Under Louissaint’s Leadership:

More than 75 FSMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) now generate over $50 million annually.

Ten MBEs exceed $500 million in revenue, and one has gone public.

Collectively, FSMSDC-certified companies support more than 80,000 jobs, driving wealth creation across Florida and beyond.

The FSMSDC Board of Directors has launched a national search for her successor, retaining Charity Search Group, recently named to Hunt Scanlon Media’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms for 2025. A Board-appointed Selection Committee and transition plan will ensure a seamless onboarding of the next CEO.

The Board has also initiated a strategic pivot and long-term sustainability plan to guide FSMSDC into its next chapter of innovation, equity, and scalable impact.

“Leadership transitions are natural moments of renewal,” Louissaint said. “I am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished together and confident FSMSDC is positioned for even greater impact in the years ahead.”

Honoring Beatrice’s Legacy

FSMSDC invites the community to support the 50th Anniversary Legacy Campaign, ensuring the Council’s mission to build wealth in communities of color continues to thrive. Donations can be made here: Donate Now