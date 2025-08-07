Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands is expanding its airlift from Florida with the return of Spirit Airlines nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in Grand Cayman. Beginning 4 December 2025, the route will operate three times a week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Expanded airlift is a key goal of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT)’s aviation strategy, led by Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris. The return of this route is the result of strategic meetings between the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) and Spirit Airlines, which were initiated at the recent CAPA Airline Leader Summit hosted by CIDOT at Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman in April of this year.

“We are pleased to welcome Spirit Airlines to the Cayman Islands,” remarked the Hon. Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development, “Spirit has distinguished itself with its excellent service and value for money. We look forward to welcoming travellers across the Spirit network to the Cayman Islands to experience the genuine warmth of our people for an unforgettable vacation experience.”

In 2025, Spirit Airlines was awarded “Best Overall Airline,” “Safest Airline” and “Most Affordable Airline” by the travel site WalletHub. They were also recognised as the “Most on Time Airline” by Citrium, a leading aviation analytics provider.

“The return of the Spirit Airlines service from Fort Lauderdale increases our seat capacity from the critical Florida market,” shared Director Harris. “This flight demonstrates the confidence that the airline has in the Cayman Islands as a destination which will drive demand for tickets. We look forward to a growth in visitor arrivals from this new flight.”

The Cayman Islands has already emerged as a strong performer for fall 2025 and winter 2026. This robust demand underscores the Cayman Islands’ position as the premier Caribbean destination, offering travellers a unique three-island experience across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman.

Known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, visitors can indulge in exceptional dining experiences ranging from fine restaurants to local seafood shacks.

Beyond the world-class cuisine, winter travellers will enjoy pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, world-renowned diving, and perfect temperatures averaging 78-85°F throughout the winter season, making the Cayman Islands the ultimate winter escape that combines luxury, natural beauty, and unparalleled hospitality.

Flights from FLL are available at spirit.com at an introductory rate of US$66. To start planning your trip, visit www.visitcaymanislands.com