Bartlett Sets New Tourism Workers Pension Scheme Growth Targets

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has set a 2028 target of 50,000 members and more than J$100 billion in savings for Jamaica’s Tourism Workers Pension Scheme. This signals that administrators could tighten enrollment requirements to accelerate participation.

The four-year-old scheme has nearly 11,000 registered members and an estimated J$6 billion in savings. Bartlett said he ultimately wants all 175,000 workers directly employed in tourism enrolled in the social safety net. However, he expressed disappointment with the response from some employers. He also raised the possibility of making participation mandatory.

Speaking recently at the scheme’s annual general meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Bartlett told tourism employers: “When you contribute to your workers’ pension, you are not losing money, you are gaining loyalty, productivity and retention.” He added: “For 50 years workers gave their smiles, their service, their soul to make Jamaica the greatest tourism destination on earth, but when they retired, they retired with nothing, no safety net, no cushion. That was unjust. So, we could not call ourselves a world-class destination while our people live in world-class insecurity.”

Bartlett said tourism must put people first and described the pension scheme as social justice in action and an investment in productivity, loyalty and worker retention.

He told workers that some hotels and attractions had not been sufficiently active in encouraging enrollment because employers must match workers’ contributions.

Bartlett said international research shows that workers with social protection are more motivated, stable and service-oriented.

Urging fund managers to enroll every category of tourism worker, including the self-employed, Bartlett said the Tourism Product Development Co., Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund could help. For example, they could make pension enrollment a condition of operation.

He said the entities already license tourism businesses. In addition, officials are reviewing the governing law. Bartlett said advisers had urged him not to rule out the proposal because the program needs broader enrollment.

Bartlett also framed the pension fund as a tool to increase domestic savings, build capital and support economic growth.

“Jamaica has long struggled with low domestic savings. We are depending on foreign capital, but true economic independence comes when we mobilize our own savings to build our own economy and country,” he said. Bartlett said the scheme’s savings could be invested in Jamaican infrastructure, housing, businesses and government securities. This would help to form capital, lower interest rates and keep wealth in the country.

He also urged fund managers to explore health insurance, disability coverage and housing support. Discussions are underway on 40- or 50-year mortgages for tourism workers, Bartlett said. These mortgages would be backed by a secure arrangement.