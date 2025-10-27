Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar: T&T Mobilising Support for Jamaica

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – As Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend my heartfelt solidarity to the Government and people of Jamaica as they brace for Hurricane Melissa. This powerful storm poses a serious threat to life and livelihood. Our nation stands resolutely with our Caribbean brothers and sisters during this challenging time.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is mobilising to provide immediate assistance to Jamaica in the aftermath of this disaster. We are prepared to offer manpower, technical resources, emergency supplies, and foodstuffs to aid relief and recovery efforts.

This has been communicated to the Honourable Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Coordinated Efforts

To ensure a coordinated national response, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs will work cohesively. They aim to deliver critical support.

Our Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs has been in active communication with the Trinidad and Tobago High Commission in Jamaica to monitor the situation. They provide assistance to our citizens currently in Jamaica. The Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, the Honourable Sean Sobers, comprehensively outlined these ongoing efforts at a news conference on Sunday.

In this spirit of care, concern, and compassion, I call upon the people of Trinidad and Tobago to keep the people of Jamaica in their thoughts and prayers.

Let us come together as one Caribbean family to provide much-needed relief. I encourage citizens, businesses, community groups, and organisations to donate essential items. Collection venues will be shared consequently.

Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference. Together, we can bring hope and comfort to Jamaica in this time of great need. In moments like these, our strength lies in our solidarity and shared humanity.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will team up with key partners. They will begin a national collection drive. This drive is for relief supplies.

These supplies will be sent to Jamaica to assist those most in need. The focus will be on vulnerable communities expected to face the brunt of the hurricane’s impact.

Trinidad and Tobago has always answered the call to help our Caribbean neighbours in times of crisis, and we will do so again. Together, we will stand with Jamaica and help them rebuild stronger and safer in the days ahead.