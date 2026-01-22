Jamaica Seeks to Expand Overseas Employment Visa Programs in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Government of Jamaica is pressing ahead with efforts to expand the H-2A and H-2B United States work visa programs,

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson held discussions with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Mrs. Colette Roberts Risden. They met to examine the current state and future expansion of Jamaica’s overseas employment programs.

H-2A and H-2B Visa Programs

The meeting, held at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C., focused on the critical importance of the H-2A and H-2B visa programs to Jamaica’s economic stability and the livelihoods of rural communities across the island. Notably, these programs have so far remained intact amid the broader immigration crackdown.

Permanent Secretary Roberts Risden, who holds oversight responsibility for overseas employment programmes in the United States and Canada, provided Ambassador Anderson with a comprehensive update. She discussed emerging opportunities for Jamaican workers.

Of particular note were new pathways for Jamaican Commercial Driver’s Licence (CDL) holders and workers trained in heavy machinery and equipment operation. In these sectors, English proficiency requirements align favourably with Jamaica’s workforce capabilities.

Ambassador Anderson underscored the enduring significance of the bilateral labour partnership.

“Jamaica’s overseas employment programmes continue to be a pillar of economic resilience for our Jamaican workers and rural communities. Through our longstanding partnership with the United States, the Embassy remains committed to expanding safe, orderly, and mutually beneficial labour pathways, especially as we rebuild and create new opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

The discussions recognized the program’s long history. It started in 1943 when the first group of Jamaican workers came to the United States. They arrived during World War II to help with important labor shortages. Over eight decades, this partnership has evolved into one of the most successful bilateral labour arrangements in the Western Hemisphere.

Recent programme statistics reflect the continued strength of this relationship. Last year, about 5,000 Jamaican workers had seasonal jobs in the U.S. agricultural sector. They worked under the H-2A visa program.

Additionally, more than 12,000 Jamaican workers participated in the H-2B visa program, contributing to the American hospitality and landscaping industries.

Beyond employment placement, the United States has provided Jamaica with substantial technical assistance across multiple areas critical to labor governance. Specifically, this support has encompassed Labor Market Information Systems, child labour prevention initiatives, occupational safety and health protocols, and programs addressing trafficking in persons.

The meeting took on added significance given Jamaica’s ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa. Both officials agreed that the overseas employment programs represent a vital mechanism for economic recovery. They provide Jamaican workers with income-earning opportunities that directly benefit families and communities affected by the natural disaster.

Permanent Secretary Roberts Risden was accompanied by Liaison Officers Mr. Sheldon Brown and Mrs. Karlene Brown, who provide direct support to Jamaican workers participating in the overseas employment programs. In addition, Minister Counsellor for Trade and Economic Affairs at the Embassy, Ms. Aliecia Taylor also attended the meeting.

The Embassy of Jamaica in Washington remains committed to strengthening labor cooperation with the United States. Furthermore, the Embassy is ensuring that Jamaican workers continue to access dignified, well-regulated employment opportunities abroad.