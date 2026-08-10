Jamaica Rising Day Parade Debuts in Brooklyn Makes History

Grand Marshal Nadine Sutherland and New York civic leaders joined the first-year celebration. Organizers hope to build this into an annual New York tradition.

BROOKLYN, NY — Brooklyn became a showcase of Jamaican culture, music and national pride on Saturday, August 8, as thousands of Jamaicans, Caribbean Diaspora members, elected officials, entertainers, businesses, families and supporters filled the streets for the inaugural Jamaica Rising Day Parade.

Set against a vibrant backdrop of Black, Green and Gold, the first-year parade marked Jamaica’s 188th anniversary of Emancipation and 64th anniversary of Independence. This event launched what organizers are positioning as a major new cultural tradition for New York City.

The event brought together Jamaicans across generations, neighborhoods and backgrounds. They united under the country’s enduring national motto: “Out of Many, One People.”

“This was bigger than a parade. We witnessed the birth of a movement and, potentially, a new Jamaican tradition in New York City,” said Dr. Lawman Lynch, co-founder and deputy chair of the Jamaica Rising Day Parade, who also served as parade director. “There were many challenges in bringing an inaugural event of this magnitude to life, but when we saw thousands of people proudly carrying the Jamaican flag through the streets of Brooklyn, we knew every meeting, every obstacle, every sleepless night and every sacrifice had been worth it.”

The parade drew a broad coalition of cultural and community organizations, entertainers, DJs, advocates, businesses, sponsors, volunteers, families and supporters. These attendees came from across the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

Its first edition also attracted elected officials, civic leaders and dignitaries. This underscored the Jamaican-American community’s growing cultural, civic and economic influence in New York City.

Reggae legend and international recording artist Nadine Sutherland, OD, served as Grand Marshal. Honorary Grand Marshals included New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman, outgoing Officer in Charge at the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York and Jamaica’s Ambassador Designate to Japan Mrs. Ariel Bowen, and Jamaican-born NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuel.

A First-Year Event With Big-City Ambition

The day opened with a pre-parade breakfast at the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) in Brooklyn. Here, dignitaries, community leaders, partners and supporters gathered. Later, participants moved into the day’s parade activities.

For organizers, the debut represented a bid to create a signature annual platform that unites the Jamaican community. Additionally, it spotlighted Jamaica’s cultural impact across New York and the wider Diaspora.

“The Jamaica Rising Day Parade was conceived as more than a one-day celebration,” said Dr. Bill Tinglin, co-founder and chairman. “Its broader vision is to create an enduring annual platform through which Jamaica’s extraordinary cultural heritage, people, music, businesses, organizations and contributions to the Diaspora can be celebrated and elevated.”

Organizers said producing a first-year event of this scale brought significant logistical and operational challenges, including changes to parts of the originally planned program. Still, the strong turnout, enthusiastic participation and peaceful celebration pointed to the demand for a dedicated Jamaica Rising Day in New York.

“We learned tremendously from this inaugural year, and plans are already afoot for 2027,” Dr. Lynch added. “There are areas we will strengthen, and conversations with our partners and City agencies have already begun. We intend to listen, evaluate and improve. But today, we must also recognize what was accomplished: Jamaicans showed up. Our community showed up. And together, we made history.”

Community, Sponsors and Cultural Partners Take Center Stage

Organizers thanked the City of New York, the New York City Police Department (NYPD), FDNY, participating City agencies, the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York, elected officials, sponsors, community organizations, entertainers, DJs, volunteers, marshals, media partners, vendors and the thousands of individuals who helped bring the inaugural event to life.

Sponsor support included Victoria Mutual Bank New York, MetroPlus, Jamaica National, Rainbow Car Service, Tower Isles and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Special recognition was extended to the Jamaica Rising Day Parade Steering Committee. This included co-founders Dr. Karren Dunkley, Dr. Robert Clarke, Claudette Powell, Dr. Ionie Pierce, Dr. Donovan Longmore, Dr. Bill Tinglin and Dr. Lawman Lynch. Along with them, the many volunteers and behind-the-scenes contributors worked for months to turn the concept into a public celebration.

“The overwhelming display of Jamaican flags and national colors along the parade route became one of the defining images of the historic day,” Dr. Lynch said. “It represented not simply a celebration, but a visible statement of cultural pride, community and belonging.”

Organizers Set Sights on 2027

With the inaugural celebration complete, organizers have begun post-event evaluation and planning for Jamaica Rising Day Parade 2027.

The next phase will focus on earlier coordination, expanded partnerships, strengthened operations and a broader cultural experience. It will build on the momentum generated by the first celebration.

For Jamaica Rising Day Parade organizers, the Brooklyn debut set a strong base for a yearly tradition. They hope it will last. It will bring Jamaicans and friends together to honor Jamaica’s history, culture, and achievements. It will also highlight Jamaica’s lasting influence in New York City and the Diaspora.