Rock The Bahamas Music Competition Looking For The Next Big Artist

Grammy Award Winning Producers Rockwilder and Flip Return To The Bahamas For “Rock The Bahamas 2018”

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND – Rock The Bahamas is a music competition designed for artists of all genres in The Bahamas who are looking for exposure, recognition and an opportunity to be noticed by industry professionals.

The goal of ‘Rock The Bahamas’ is to uncover local talent, pair them with accomplished music producers Dana “Rockwilder” Stinson (Jay Z, Destiny’s Child, 50 Cent, Eminem, Snoop Dogg) and Ronald “Flip” Colson (Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Whiz Khalifa).and launch their song(s) to the masses internationally.

The winner of the ‘Rock The Bahamas’ will receive a recording agreement with Cyclone Music Group, which includes two tracks by the Grammy-Award winning producers Rockwilder and Flip, and one track by Bahamian producer Rory “Padrino” Bowe.

Julien Believe, the first ‘Rock The Bahamas’ winner, has since been the recipient of the Bahamian Icon Award for his viral hit “The Caribbean Slide” and has even collaborated with nine-time Grammy-Award winner John Legend with his hit song “Winner”.

Believe won ‘Rock The Bahamas’ in 2010 and he acknowledges that the competition was a major catalyst in launching his career.

“Rock The Bahamas was instrumental in launching my international career. Rockwilder and Flip are the creators of ‘The Caribbean Slide’ and they put me in position to meet a lot of artists, songwriters and producers. I’ve worked with John Legend and Chrisette Michelle, and written songs for so many people. They opened doors for me and gave me tremendous opportunities. I definitely encourage all artists to take this opportunity and run with it, because you never know where this competition will take you.”

Artist submissions in the form of .mp3 files or videos will be accepted from June 1st until July 13th, 2018 at RockTheBahamas2018@gmail.com.

Submissions are free and semi-finalists will be contacted by email and invited to perform at the event showcase on Saturday July 21st at Grand Bahama Regatta on Taino Beach in Freeport. At the conclusion of the showcase a winner will be chosen by producers Rockwilder and Flip.

All contest details are available on the ‘Rock The Bahamas’ 2018 Facebook page