Socavivor: The Destination Carnival Series Taking Over Miami Carnival Columbus Weekend

MIAMI – Socavivor, the ultimate destination carnival series, is set to take Miami Carnival by storm this Columbus Weekend with six massive events over five unforgettable days. From October 8th to October 13th, carnival lovers from across the globe will immerse themselves in the vibrant energy, music, and culture that only Socavivor can deliver.

Di Ultimate Carnival Adventure

Known as “Di Ultimate Carnival Adventure”, Socavivor has built its reputation on curating unmatched experiences that capture the spirit of Caribbean carnival—bringing together the best in soca, dancehall, and reggae, while uniting cultures under one rhythm.

And this year, there’s a new way to experience it all- guests can purchase an exclusive Socavivor armband granting access to all six events.

With one armband, revelers can go all in: from sunrise breakfast parties to late night cultural celebrations, non-stop vibes await at every turn. But here’s the real question- “Are you a true Socavivor?” Can you complete every event?

The festivities kick off on Wednesday, October 8 with Bon Ami at District, setting the tone for a weekend of nonstop celebration.

On Thursday, October 9, the energy soars with Lyrikal’s Happy Place a joyful night with one of soca’s most magnetic performers, joined by friends for a feel-good celebration of island music and culture.

Friday, October 10 delivers a double dose of excitement. The day begins with the Big Bad Breakfast Party at The Deck, hosted by Caribbean power couple Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons serving up high-energy performances alongside a festive breakfast atmosphere.

That night, partygoers will celebrate unity and cultural pride at International Flag Night at Mad House, waving flags from across the globe for a vibrant display of unity through music and dance.

Jabba Strikes Back

On Sunday, October 12, Jabba Strikes Back takes over District with an all-black attire event blending dancehall, reggae, and soca, powered by a lineup of renowned DJs at ROOFTOP 4.40.

The weekend wraps on Monday, October 13 with Renaissance: Last Lap! Miami at Blue Martini Brickell, a high-energy finale playing the best hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s—keeping the carnival vibe alive until the very last note.

Tickets & Info: full event details, visit www.socavivor.com.

SOCAVIVOR EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, October 8 – Bon Ami

“Where friends and vibes come together to start Carnival right.”

Venue: District

Address: 31 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10 PM – 4 AM

Thursday, October 9 – Lyrikal Happy Place

“Step into a world of pure soca bliss with Lyrikal and friends.”

Venue: TBD

Address: TBD

Time:10 PM – 4 AM

Friday, October 10 – Big Bad Breakfast Party hosted by Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons

“The most epic breakfast party you’ll ever attend—energy from sun-up.”

Venue: The Deck

Address: 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 8 AM – 2 PM

Friday, October 10 – International Flag Night

“Wave your colors high—celebrating unity across the Caribbean.”

Venue: Mad House

Address: 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Time: 10 PM – 4 AM

Sunday, October 12 – Jabba Strikes Back (All Black Attire)

“Dark, bold, and bass-heavy—where dancehall, reggae, and soca link up.”

Venue: ROOFTOP 4.40

Address: 31 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 11 PM – 4 AM

Monday, October 13 – Renaissance: Last Lap! Miami

“One last wine—reliving the soundtrack of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s.”

Venue: Blue Martini (Brickell)

Address: 900 S Miami Ave, Unit 250, Miami, FL 33130

Time: 10 PM – 3 AM