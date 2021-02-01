City of Miramar Presents Black History Meets Reggae Icon Awards

Third World and Patricia Chin to Receive Reggae Icon Awards; Alexandra Audate honored with Inaugural Marcus Garvey Award

[MIRAMAR] – City of Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis will present the Reggae Icon awards. Reggae Ambassadors Third Word and pioneering businesswoman Patricia Chin, Co-founder of VP Records, are the recipients of this year’s Reggae Icon Awards.

New this year is the Marcus Garvey Award. Alexandra Audate, Attorney/Community Activist, will be presented with the award. Audate is a member of the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward.

The ceremony takes place Saturday, February 27, 6:00 pm at the Miramar Amphitheater 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Celebrating Black History Month and Reggae Month

The City of Miramar has planned a series of events to celebrate Black History Month and Reggae Month. This year’s theme is “Black History Meets Reggae”.

The Reggae Icon Award was initiated by Commissioner Davis in 2019. It recognizes the valuable contribution of notable individuals to Reggae music. The newly instituted Marcus Garvey Award recognizes a local champion in the fight for equality and justice among minorities.

Commissioner Davis stated, “Third World and Miss Patricia Chin have made groundbreaking contributions to reggae music. I am happy to be honoring them with the prestigious Reggae Icon Awards this year. February is Black History Month and Reggae Month. And, it is fitting to recognize Alexandra Audate for her work. She is a champion for change in our community.”

Reggae Ambassadors Third World

Third World is one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time. They have 9 Grammy nominations and a catalogue of charted smash hits. Their hits include “Now That We Found Love”, ”96 Degrees in the Shade” and “Try Jah Love”. Their career spans over four decades. They’ve sold-out tours with a vibrant and loyal fan base and inspirational messages.

Pat Chin Matriarch of VP Records

Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, matriarch of VP Records helped build a reggae empire in her homeland of Jamaica (the Randy’s Record Mart store and Studio 17).. This is where the careers of artists ranging from Bob Marley & the Wailers to Augustus Pablo and Toots & The Maytals were started and nurtured alongside her late husband, Vincent “Randy” Chin. The couple emigrated to New York in 1978. Pat continued her fascinating journey opening VP Records, which has grown to become “the world’s largest reggae label.”

The Reggae Icon Awards presentation ceremony is free to the public and all CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. This will be a ticketed event with sign-up available at bhmriconawards.eventbrite.com.