Le P’ti Club Celebrate its Anniversary at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum with Exhibition

PLANTATION – As Haitian social and culture organization Le P’ti Club celebrates its 19th anniversary, a trio of renowned Haitian artists will be feted at a soiree and reception to be hosted at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

On Friday, September 16 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., D. A. A. | 2022 Caribbean Fine Art Exhibit and Awards will honor the works of Haitian artists Philippe Dodard, Claudia Apaid and Jean-Jacques Stephen “Jan Jak” Alexis. The multidimensional celebration of visual arts and fashion will double as an opening reception for a two-month long fine art show featuring a collection of their pieces. Attendees may reserve their spot at islandspacefl.org/daareception.

Guest Speakers

Guests will enjoy a red carpet, live entertainment, high fashion, and the company of high profile attendees such as keynote speaker Consul General of Haiti in Miami Stephane Gilles and special guest speaker Mayor Wayne Messam, City of Miramar, as well as former Miss Haiti winners, officials, dignitaries and other VIPs.

Celebrated Artists

The artists, Dodard, Apaid and Alexis, will be recognized for their tremendous work advancing arts in the South Florida community.

Philippe Dodard

Dodard’s internationally acclaimed work includes paintings, graphic art, sculptures, iron works and fine jewelry design. His works have been displayed in Europe, Africa and the Americas. Additionally, Phillippe’s works have inspired couture fashion designer Donna Karan’s spring collection in 2012.

Jean-Jacques Stephen “Jan Jak” Alexis

Jean-Jacques Stephen Alexis is an accomplished painter, curator, graphic designer, and CEO of the Jacques Stephen Alexis Foundation.

Claudia Apaid

Claudia Apaid is an accomplished visual artist and the president of Sow a Seed Foundation.

Le P’ti Club inc. Evolution

Le P’ti Club inc. was founded by Jimmy Moise in 2003. They have evolved into an arts, entertainment and cultural nonprofit organization, serving cultural art communities from Haiti and the Caribbean through television, radio and live event broadcasts focused in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

An art enthusiast and community organizer, Moise, with the aid of his team, connects local elected officials with artists to create impactful conversations about the value of art in our world. Moise is also a production manager for concerts and events.

Sponsorship Support

D.A. A. | 2022 Caribbean Fine Art Exhibit and Awards is made possible thanks to sponsors including the Dalencour Group & Chercher L’artiste, TMMG, the Broward Social Network by Ted Victor, and North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, Candidate for Miami Dade County Commission, District 2.

The fine art exhibit is on show from Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, November 13. It is a collaboration between Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, Le P’ti Club and Consul General Stephane Gilles. Additionally, the exhibit is curated by JanJakII and Island SPACE consulting curator Anna Visnitskaya.

Access to the exhibit is included with general museum entry of $10 per adult and $5 per child. The facility is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00a.m. through 7:00p.m. and Sundays from 11:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donations, sponsorships, memberships and volunteer commitments are encouraged.

Visit islandspacefl.org to learn about this unique experience and other activities and exhibitions at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.