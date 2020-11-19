[PLANTATION] – The nation’s first Caribbean-American heritage museum welcomed members of the media, Caribbean-American leaders and the corporate community to a soft-launch opening on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Now open at the Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation, Florida, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, a new site of archives, events, resources and information, tells the comprehensive story of Caribbean and Caribbean-American societies, and facilitates small meetings, events and educational programs.

Board members, the organization’s leaders and volunteers have been working tirelessly to transform what was previously a restaurant in the mall, into an engaging, memorable, modern heritage facility that accommodates both on-site and online experiences for guests and members.

The museum, established through the support of donations, underwriters and volunteerism, is a project of Island SPACE, a Florida-based nonprofit.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and GraceKennedy USA LLC (Grace Foods) demonstrated their support for the initiative with two-year underwriting commitments.

Juliet Roulhac, Director of Corporate External Affairs at FPL, presented a $20,000 check to Island SPACE. “This initiative is perfectly aligned with our commitment to diversity and we are excited and proud to announce that the Caribbean-American music exhibit is powered by FPL,” Roulhac said.

Derrick Reckord and Donna Callender of Grace Foods presented a check for $10,000. “Our support for this museum makes sense, as we are committed to supporting our customers and communities, and it is with pride that we present this check to support the Culinary exhibit,” said Reckord.

This has been a true labor of love,” said Calibe Thompson, Island SPACE Executive Director, “we had a vision, a shoestring budget, and a great commitment from members of the diaspora, but certainly needed funds. Having these major corporations come alongside these efforts are critical to operations and sustainability.”

Now through January 2021, from Thursdays through Sundays 11a.m. to 7p.m., the museum will be open to the public with no admission fees.

The grand opening is scheduled for January 2021 with admissions of $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Community members are encouraged to get involved in this undertaking through volunteerism, donations, sponsorships and memberships.

Donations in the form of artifacts from around the Caribbean are highly sought after, and cash and in-kind contributions are needed.

Support for this venture has been generously provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund; and by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), GraceKennedy USA LLC (Grace Foods), Westfield Broward Mall, the Jamaican Diaspora Legacy Foundation and individual private donors.

Donations are used in support of this local resource for historical and cultural information, to create interactive programs to enrich the community, and in most cases are tax-deductible.

To donate, volunteer, explore the online archives and/or receive more information, visit www.islandspacefl.org.