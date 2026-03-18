Sara-Jade Kow Launches Miss Universe Jamaica St. Ann: A New Era of Empowerment

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – The excitement is building in St. Ann as Sara-Jade Kow, Parish Manager of Miss Universe Jamaica St. Ann and 1st Runner Up Miss Universe Jamaica 2024, announces the official launch of this year’s Miss Universe Jamaica St. Ann competition. Aspiring contestants and pageant enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated casting call. It is happening March 29th, 2026 at the picturesque Lavender Moon Villas in Ocho Rios—the event’s official title sponsor.

What sets this year’s competition apart?

According to Sara-Jade, the training program has been completely revamped. “It’s a whole level up program,” she shares, emphasizing that it goes far beyond the pursuit of a crown. The full curriculum includes speech and communication training, marketing and personal branding, and the art of walking and poise. It also covers many other valuable skills.

Drawing from her own experience on the national stage, Sara-Jade is committed to creating an environment where participants can truly thrive. “With my experience, I will help the girls to self-actualize, maximize their full potential, find their strengths and weaknesses, develop confidence and refine them,” she explains. Her holistic approach ensures that this journey is about personal growth just as much as pageant success.

The Miss Universe Jamaica St. Ann competition is more than a beauty pageant. It is a platform for empowerment, skills, and community. If you are ready to take your first step toward the crown, start here. Do not miss the casting call at Lavender Moon Villas on March 29th.

For more information on the event and how to apply, stay tuned to official Miss Universe Jamaica channels.