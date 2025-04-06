Miss Jamaica North East Lights up Ocho Rios this Sunday
OCHO RIOS – This Sunday, April 6th, the grand coronation and winner of Miss Jamaica North East will be chosen at the Lavender Moon Villas in Ocho Rios at 6pm.
14 contestants will compete for the title. Sara Jade Kow, who was a previous Miss Universe Jamaica 1st runner-up, is now the Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast Regional Manager.
Sara Jade Kow says, “This year, 14 contestants are being trained not only in traditional pageantry skills but also in social media content creation and influencer marketing.“ She adds, “This is my first time serving as aregional manager, and I’m truly excited about the journey ahead. Empowering women has always been a passion of mine, and guiding them toward self-actualization is an incredibly fulfilling experience. With a background in media and communication, I’ve been assisting the ladies in refining their speech and communication skills. I’ve also been helping them develop their personal brands, enhance their social media presence, and create engaging content for our sponsors. Additionally, drawing from my pageant experience, I’ve been coaching them on stage presence, confidence, and runway skills. I have no doubt that all these efforts will come to life in a spectacular and entertaining coronation night!”