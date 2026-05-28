Hanover, Jamaica – Jamaica is positioning itself to secure a share of the multi-billion-dollar global medical and dental tourism market. Moreover, it intensifies efforts to penetrate new and emerging tourism markets.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the health and wellness subsector presents enormous opportunities for Jamaica. He notes that the global medical and dental tourism market is currently valued at between US$10 billion and US$15 billion. Also, it is projected to grow rapidly over the next decade to between US$41 billion and US$65 billion.

Jamaica Dental Association (JDA) Convention

Addressing the 62nd Convention of the Jamaica Dental Association (JDA) at the Princess Grand Jamaica recently, Minister Bartlett pointed to destinations already capitalising on the lucrative industry by combining high-quality medical procedures with vacation experiences.

“Countries are successfully leveraging this market by combining major savings on expensive dental procedures, such as implants and crowns, with attractive vacation experiences, and Jamaica is uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market,” he said.

Outlining his vision for the future of Jamaica’s tourism industry, Minister Bartlett highlighted the country’s strategic advantages, including its proximity to major North American markets, world-class hospitality infrastructure, and highly trained medical professionals.

“Most importantly, we have the talent, the high standards of training, and the ethical practices that the JDA has maintained for nearly a century,” he stated. “Jamaica’s dental fraternity can compete with the best anywhere in the world,” he added.

Dental Tourism

The Tourism Minister stressed that visitors seeking cosmetic or restorative dental procedures in Jamaica contribute far beyond the medical sector itself.

“When a visitor comes to Jamaica for cosmetic or restorative dental procedures, they are not just consuming a medical service; they are engaging in an economic ecosystem that benefits transportation, accommodation, restaurants, attractions, and a range of other sectors,” he explained.

However, Minister Bartlett emphasised that building a sustainable and inclusive medical tourism model will require deliberate collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and civil society. He commended the JDA for helping to build the human capacity, clinical excellence, and destination assurance needed to make Jamaica a trusted and competitive global destination.

Posing a challenge to stakeholders, he asked: “Will we sit on the sidelines and watch our regional neighbours corner this multi-billion-dollar dental tourism market, or will we step forward and claim what is rightfully ours?”

Minister Bartlett also disclosed that discussions have already begun with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) regarding investment opportunities and financing for specialised tourism and healthcare niches. “The objective is to scale up Jamaica’s dental and medical tourism offerings and utilise our tremendous pool of talent to strengthen the country’s economic ecosystem,” he said.

Calling for deeper collaboration with the dental fraternity, Minister Bartlett described his address as “a genuine call to partnership, leadership, and opportunity,” urging dental professionals to see themselves “not just as guardians of oral health, but as architects of Jamaica’s economic future and drivers of transformation.”

Development of Jamaica’s Health Tourism Sector

President of the Jamaica Dental Association, Dr. Wendy Chuck-Francis, welcomed the Minister’s proposal and affirmed the association’s readiness to participate in the development of Jamaica’s health tourism sector. “We are ready, and we already have partners, including member dental surgeons who lecture internationally and are prepared to put forward proposals on how we can collaborate to advance health tourism in Jamaica,” she said.

Dr. Chuck-Francis noted that the promotion of health tourism has long been an important focus for the JDA. “We are pleased that the Minister is inviting us to partner with him,” she added. “One of the reasons we invited him was so he could see the work we are doing to build dentistry within tourism and how we can move forward together so that Jamaica can benefit from stronger dental and medical care services for both visitors and citizens alike,” she added.