Andrea Johnson: From Celebrity Therapist to Founder of Pure Serenity Luxury Spa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Andrea Johnson, a name synonymous with dedication and excellence in the world of wellness, has embarked on a new chapter in her illustrious career. She is launching the Pure Serenity luxury spa in South Dale Plaza, Kingston. Widely recognized for her remarkable 15-year tenure as the personal physiotherapist and chaperone to the legendary Rita Marley, Andrea brings a wealth of experience. She also brings a unique touch to her latest venture.

Fifteen Years with a Legend

Andrea’s career reached extraordinary heights during her time with Rita Marley. “It was an incredible experience,” Andrea recalls, reflecting on years spent traveling across continents. She accompanied Mrs. Marley not only to iconic music venues but even to the White House. As both a personal therapist and a close confidante, Andrea was exposed to a world of celebrities and constant movement. She describes the journey as “humbling.” She admired Mrs. Marley’s unwavering passion and relentless energy, especially during live performances. Andrea considers those years a foundation for her own professional growth.

Trusted by the Stars

Beyond her work with Rita Marley, Andrea has had the privilege of serving a distinguished clientele. Notable personalities such as George Weah, Dean Fraser, Tarus Riley, George Nooks, Patrick Hylton, and Sharon Marley have all benefited from her therapeutic expertise. Each session, Andrea says, is tailored to the individual’s needs. She draws on her global experience and deep understanding of the human body.

A New Kind of Sanctuary: Pure Serenity Spa

Pure Serenity Spa is not just another wellness center; it is the culmination of Andrea’s philosophy of holistic care and luxury. The spa’s serene ambiance, combined with Andrea’s signature warm and welcoming approach, creates a haven where every client feels truly valued. Whether guests seek relief from stress, recovery from athletic activity, or simply a tranquil escape, Andrea ensures each treatment is customized for maximum benefit.

Signature Services and Treatments

At Pure Serenity, clients can indulge in a diverse range of therapies designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. Andrea’s specialties include:

Sinus Cleanse

Shirodhara Treatment

Mud Wrap Steamy Wonder

Vichy Scrub

Wood Therapy

Red Light Therapy

And an extensive selection of massages for every need

Each treatment utilizes top-quality products and is delivered in a peaceful, luxurious setting, ensuring that every client leaves feeling refreshed and pampered.

Experience Matters

Andrea Johnson’s journey from working with musical royalty to serving a diverse range of celebrities has shaped her into a practitioner with both technical skill and heartfelt empathy. Her global travels have enriched her practice. This experience allows her to merge therapeutic excellence with a deep appreciation for individual well-being.

A New Destination for Wellness in Kingston

With the opening of Pure Serenity Spa, Andrea invites everyone in Kingston—and beyond—to experience world-class wellness in a serene and welcoming environment. Her story is a testament to hard work, compassion, and the transformative power of holistic care.