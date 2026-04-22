PM Holness Charges UWI With Leading Role in Jamaica’s Development Amid Global Disruption

WASHINGTON, DC — Jamaica’s Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Andrew Holness has called on the University of the West Indies (UWI) to play a critical and expanded role in shaping Jamaica’s future. He argues that in a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world, the university must become a driving force behind economic growth, innovation and national resilience.

AFUWI 29th Annual Awards Gala

Addressing an audience of over 300 attendees—including Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, and other members of the diplomatic and business and academia community—at the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies’ (AFUWI) 29th Annual Awards Gala at which he was an honoree, Prime Minister Holness said “the institution has long been central to nation-building, producing generations of economists, engineers, administrators, lawyers, technocrats and scientists who have contributed to Jamaica’s progress.” However, he underlined that the challenges of the present moment demand an even broader mission from the region’s premier tertiary institution.

“We are living in changing times where disruption has become the norm,” Holness said. He pointed to growing global instability, recurring crises and a shifting world order that is “less forgiving.” This, he said, requires nations to stand firmly on their own feet and exercise true independence.

He argued that the thinking which guided Jamaica over the past decades cannot alone carry the country forward. Therefore, he called for the emergence of a “new mindset” to respond to modern realities.

Taking Jamaica to the Next Level

According to the Prime Minister, universities must now move beyond their traditional role and become instrumental partners in supporting governments to foster growth, manage risk and develop new technologies. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for Jamaica to cultivate a stronger growth culture, supported by efficient bureaucracy, innovation-driven thinking and deliberate policies aimed at economic transformation.

Holness said UWI, which played a significant role in shaping political thought and supporting the Caribbean’s journey to political independence, must now help secure economic independence for Jamaica and the wider region.

“The university must play a pivotal role in helping our people navigate these difficult and different times,” he said, adding that academia must help drive the cultural revolution needed to position Jamaica for long-term prosperity.

Award Presentation

In accepting the award, the Prime Minister indicated the recognition not as a signal of arrival, but as an acknowledgment of hard work and policy efforts that have produced tangible results. However, he noted that there was still much more work to be done in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

“I accept this award not as the completion of a mission, but as recognition of work in progress,”

The Prime Minister, who said he has dedicated more than half his life to public service, reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people of Jamaica and the region. Additionally, he paid tribute to those who came before him in service and sacrifice, saying he stands “on the shoulders” of many who helped shape the nation.

While praising Jamaica’s achievements and contributions to the world, Holness said an honest assessment shows the country has yet to fully realize its vast potential.

“This journey is about turning ambitions into achievements,” he said. “It is about realizing our true potential as a people and as a nation.”

His remarks underscored a call for deeper collaboration between government and academia. This is important as Jamaica seeks to navigate global uncertainty while pursuing sustainable growth and development.

Award Recipents

In presenting the award to the Prime Minister, Vice Chancellor of UWI Sir Hilary Beckles said Prime Minister Holness was recognized for his leadership and ongoing commitment to education, economic resilience, and regional collaboration as fundamental pillars of Jamaica’s national development.

Additionally, his recognition reflects AFUWI’s tradition of honoring leaders whose work significantly advances the Caribbean and its global diaspora.

Sir Hilary Beckles said that “The Legacy Continues Gala celebrates leaders whose vision and service help shape the future of our community and region. Through their leadership and the generosity of those who support this event we can open doors of opportunity for talented but financially disadvantaged Caribbean students whose aspirations for higher education deserve every chance to flourish.”

The evening honored a distinguished group of leaders whose accomplishments and service to community and country serve as a strong example for the next generation, especially the students at The University of the West Indies.

This highlights the transformative power of education and leadership. Each honoree embodies the core principle AFUWI represents: when talent is supported by opportunity, the impact can change communities, nations, and even generations.

Pathfinder Award Recipients

Anthony and Gregory Belinfanti, a father-and-son duo, received the Pathfinder Award for Generational Impact in Education, acknowledging their combined dedication to enhancing educational opportunities across generations. Anthony is a retired educator. Meanwhile, Gregory Belinfanti is the president of One Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm.

Pelican Award

The Pelican Award, a UWI alumni peer award, presented to Dr. Kevon Rhiney, whose scholarship and leadership exemplify the transformative power of Caribbean higher education.

Caribbean Luminary Award

Two distinguished leaders in academic medicine and institutional governance were also honored. Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, interim president of Howard University, received the Caribbean Luminary Award, recognizing his notable career and visionary leadership in higher education and healthcare.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence

Dr. Wayne J. Riley, president of SUNY Downstate Health Science University, was awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Institutional Impact. This applauds his exceptional contributions to academic medicine and institutional development.

Vice Chancellor’s Award

Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President at Charter Communications, received the Vice Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service and Community Impact. This recognizes her commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities.

Phoenix Award

Jacky Wright was the recipient of a honorary doctorate from the University of Bath and Aston University. She received the Phoenix Award for Global Digital Leadership. The award recognizes her influential work in global technology transformation.

Chancellor’s and Corporate Awards

Dr. A. Norman Sabga, LLD (Hon.) UWI, the Executive Chairman of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies from the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, received the Chancellor’s and Corporate Awards for Excellence in Global Business Leadership. This recognizes his visionary leadership and the value-driven enterprise he has built.

Speaking at the event hosted at The Park in Manhattan, New York, AFUWI’s Executive Director Ann-Marie Grant stated that “the Legacy Continues is more than just a theme, it’s a declaration that investing in education today helps secure the Caribbean’s leadership, innovation, and resilience for future generations.”

For over 77 years, The University of the West Indies has played a key role in Caribbean development. It has shaped leaders in hospitality, government, business, medicine, agriculture, science, and the arts.

In the past 10 years, AFUWI has awarded more than 700 scholarships and mobilized over $8.5 million in resources. This has helped talented Caribbean students pursue higher education and supported the region’s growth and resilience.