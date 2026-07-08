Jamaica Fashion Week Sets 2026 Debut in Ocho Rios, Betting Big on Fashion Tourism

The Jamaica Fashion Council’s four-day Island Village showcase aims to put Caribbean design, culture and luxury travel on the global industry map.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is stepping onto the international fashion calendar with the launch of Jamaica Fashion Week, a new four-day showcase from the Jamaica Fashion Council set for November 19-22, 2026, at Island Village in Ocho Rios.

Conceived as a destination fashion platform with global ambitions, the inaugural event will bring designers, models, stylists, publicists, buyers, media and fashion tastemakers to one of Jamaica’s most recognizable resort towns for a program that blends runway, culture, music and travel.

Fashion Tourism

The lineup is expected to feature runway presentations from established and emerging designers alongside live music, entertainment and a designer market spotlighting Jamaican and Caribbean creativity.

“We’re positioning Jamaica as the destination for fashion tourism, where fashion, culture, music and travel create unforgettable experiences,” said Carlotta Tate Olason, Co-Founder and Chair of Jamaica Fashion Week.

For organizers, the goal is both cultural and commercial: to amplify Jamaica’s profile as a creative hub while giving local designers and fashion entrepreneurs access to international buyers, press and industry decision-makers.

The global campaign has already begun. The Jamaica Fashion Week team has promoted the launch in Milan and Amsterdam and plans additional appearances in major fashion capitals as it builds momentum for the 2026 debut.

Co-Founder and Creative Director Latoya McLeary said Jamaica is ready to claim its place in the global fashion conversation.

“Milan didn’t ask to be the fashion capital. It took it, with work and with craftsmanship. It created ‘Made in Italy’ and the world understood. Now it’s time for Jamaica and the Caribbean to create a fashion ecosystem that will facilitate luxury and fashion tourism,” McLeary said.

Talent discovery is also part of the build-up. Organizers recently held the first official model scout in Jamaica and plan additional castings in the months ahead, opening the runway to fresh local faces during the landmark event.

Signature Caribbean Industry Event

With its fusion of fashion, music, culture and tourism, Jamaica Fashion Week is positioning itself as a signature Caribbean industry event designed to attract international visitors, media and fashion professionals while celebrating the region’s creative economy.

Jamaica Fashion Week will take place November 19-22, 2026, at Island Village in Ocho Rios.

For more information about Jamaica Fashion Week, including updates and registration details, visit www.thejamaicafashionweek.com.