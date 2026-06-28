‘The Loving One’: Family and Friends Celebrate the Life of David Roland Noel Burke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Love, laughter, music and heartfelt memories filled the Swallowfield Chapel in Kingston on Saturday, June 27. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of David Roland Noel Burke, a man remembered as the glue of his family, a loyal friend and someone who loved “bigly.”

The celebration of life bore the unmistakable creative touch of his sister, Sharon Burke, who orchestrated a beautiful and deeply personal farewell. It seamlessly blended moments of reflection with joy. Throughout the service, tributes flowed alongside tears. Speakers painted the portrait of a man whose kindness, humour and unwavering devotion to others touched countless lives.

David was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and faithful friend. Those closest to him described him as loyal, compassionate, generous and jovial. Additionally, he was a gifted storyteller whose infectious sense of humor could brighten any room.

Paying Tribute

Among those paying tribute were his nephew Dean Watkins, brother-in-law Willard Thompson, Wayne Marshall, his children Malachi and Sarah Burke, and Alaine Laughton. Family friend Professor Donna Hope, lifelong friend and Jamaica College classmate Leighton Bennett, and a representative of Liberty Academy at the Priory also paid tribute. Artistes Tessanne Chin, Kevin Downswell and Gramps Morgan (via video) each reflected on the giant of a man and the many ways David enriched their lives and others.

Gregory Christian

One of the most poignant moments came when family friend Gregory Christian reflected on the true meaning of friendship. Exploring the etymology of the word “friend,” he explained that it originates from the Old English word frēond. This word is the present participle of the verb frēon, meaning “to love, like or honour.”

“The word literally means ‘the loving one’ or ‘one who loves,'” Christian shared. “That is exactly who David was—the loving one.” He described Burke as a man whose compassion and care for others defined every aspect of his life.

Johnathan Burke

An emotional tribute came from his cousin, Johnathan Burke, who struggled through tears as he recounted how David had once saved his life. “It is because of David why I am alive today,” he said.

Recalling the day he suffered a stroke, Johnathan explained that David rushed to his aid and administered medication. He also ensured Johnathan received urgent medical attention at St. Andrew’s Memorial Hospital.

“I owe my life to David, and I am forever indebted to him,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Message from Pastor David Henry

Delivering the message, Pastor David Henry centred his sermon on Ephesians 2:1-10, a passage read by David’s widow, Carla Burke. He urged the congregation to remember one word throughout the service: Grace.

Reflecting on the scripture, Pastor Henry spoke about the paradox of humanity being born into spiritual death while being offered new life through God’s grace. He noted that the passage contrasts humanity’s hopeless condition under sin with the freely given gift of salvation. At the end of his message, he added another word before Grace, which was Amazing. This reminded the congregation of God’s Amazing Grace.

Pastor Henry also shared personal memories of his friendship with David. He recalled their spirited conversations about sports and the deep bond they shared.

“David was a huge family man. He loved God. We remember him hugely,” Pastor Henry said. “He was the glue that kept his family together.”

The service was also marked by moving musical tributes that complemented the celebration of a life lived with purpose, generosity and unwavering love.

A Show of Support

Among those in attendance were Jerome Hamilton of Headline Entertainment, Scott Dunn of Dream Weekend, and Member of Parliament Damion Crawford. Also present were Ian Andrews, Jamaica College alumnus, Derrick Wilks of the RJR Group, UTech lecturer Coleen Douglas, and producer/director Carleene Edwards.

As the celebration concluded, those gathered left not only mourning David Burke’s passing but inspired by the enduring legacy of a man whose greatest gift was his capacity to love without reservation.

For everyone privileged to know him, David Roland Noel Burke will be remembered simply as Gregory Christian described him — “The Loving One.”