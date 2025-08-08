HR Corner: The Power of Attitude in Shaping Your Career

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ever pulled up to a drive-thru, excited for your favorite meal, only to be greeted by someone who clearly wishes they were anywhere else? The sighs, the eye rolls, the curt “What do you want?”—it’s enough to make you question why they’re even there. And let’s be honest, we’ve all had that moment. It’s not just disappointing, it’s a reminder of how deeply attitude affects every interaction.

What many people overlook is that our attitude at work isn’t just about how we treat others—it’s a direct reflection of how we feel about ourselves, our goals, and our future. Every day we choose how we show up. Whether we’re clocking in at a job or running our own business, our mindset sets the tone.

What Is Attitude, Really?

According to Merriam-Webster, attitude is “a mental position, a feeling or emotion toward a fact or state.” In the context of work, it’s how we mentally and emotionally respond to our role, our responsibilities, and the people around us. And here’s the kicker: that internal state doesn’t stay hidden. It leaks into our conversations, our body language, our performance, and our relationships.

If you love what you do and feel grateful for the opportunity, it shows. You’re more engaged, more enthusiastic, and more likely to deliver exceptional service. But if you’re bitter, burned out, or just going through the motions, that shows too.

“Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”

I grew up hearing my grandmother and mother constantly reminding me ‘your attitude determines your altitude” which simply put means that it is your attitude that will propel your growth and development. I have learnt in my 37 years of being alive that it is in fact true. Our attitude is like a pair of glasses, if the glasses lenses are clean, then you see great. If the lenses are foggy and scratched, then that’s exactly how we will view the world, from that foggy and scratched point of view.

We bring our attitude into every space we enter—our workplace, our home, our community. So if you’re feeling undervalued or underpaid, it’s easy to carry that frustration with you. But unless you confront and shift that mindset, it will continue to shape your experience—and not in a good way.

Here are some practical ways to shift your mindset and elevate your attitude:

Practice Gratitude Daily

Start or end your day by listing three things you’re grateful for.

Gratitude rewires your brain to focus on what’s working rather than what’s lacking.

Reframe Your Thoughts

Instead of “I hate this job,” try “This job is helping me build skills for my next opportunity.”

Reframing helps you see challenges as stepping stones.

Set Personal Goals

Having something to work toward—whether it’s a promotion, a side hustle, or a new skill—can reignite your motivation.

Progress breeds positivity.

Surround Yourself With Uplifting People

Energy is contagious. Spend time with people who inspire and encourage you.

Avoid chronic complainers who reinforce negativity.

Take Care of Your Mental and Physical Health

Exercise, sleep, and mindfulness practices can dramatically improve your mood and resilience.

A healthy body supports a healthy mind.

Communicate Openly

If something’s bothering you at work, speak up respectfully.

Bottling up frustration only intensifies it.

Celebrate Small Wins

Acknowledge your efforts and achievements, no matter how minor.

Recognition fuels confidence and optimism.

Your attitude isn’t just a reaction—it’s a choice. And when you choose positivity, you’re not just improving your own experience—you’re elevating everyone around you. So, what kind of glasses are you wearing today?