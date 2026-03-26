Ambassador Anderson On The Philosophy of Marcus Garvey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Placing the legacy of Jamaica’s first national hero, Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at the centre of hemispheric discourse on the contributions, challenges, and rights of people of African descent, the country’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, argued that Garvey was the defining philosophical voice of the hemisphere’s ongoing struggle for racial equity and self-determination.

The Jamaican Ambassador delivered remarks on Monday. The speech reflected on Garvey’s life’s work. It was part of the Ninth Inter-American Week for People of African Descent. The event took place in the Gallery of Heroes and Heroines. The gallery sits directly above the Marcus Garvey Hall of Culture. Both are at OAS headquarters.

The week-long observance ran from March 23 to 27. It featured the theme, “Equality that Inspires, Freedom that Transpires, and a Hemisphere that Leads.” It brought together diplomats, civil society leaders, and OAS officials. They reaffirmed commitments to the dignity and rights of people of African descent across the Americas.

Garvey as the Hemisphere’s Philosophical Anchor

Ambassador Anderson drew a direct line between the theme of this year’s observance and the life’s work of Garvey — born on August 17, 1887, in St. Ann, Jamaica.

“This theme resonates deeply with the enduring struggles, aspirations, and achievements of people of African descent throughout our hemisphere,” Ambassador Anderson told the assembled diplomats. “It also reflects the ideals and life’s work of one of the greatest sons of the Caribbean and the Americas — Jamaica’s First National Hero, The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.”

The Ambassador outlined Garvey’s major role as founder and first President-General of the UNIA and African Communities League. The UNIA is widely seen as the largest mass movement of people of African descent in modern history.

He traced the global reach of Garveyism: a philosophy rooted in self-reliance, racial pride, economic empowerment, and unity across the African diaspora.

Importantly, Ambassador Anderson affirmed that the influence of Garvey and the movement he helped ignite can be traced in the civil rights movement and in anti-colonial thought across the Caribbean and Africa. This is a declaration that places Jamaica’s most celebrated son at the very heart of the hemisphere’s democratic and human rights tradition.

A Building With a Garvey Legacy

The address also illuminated the OAS Main Building’s own historic connection to Garvey’s enduring legacy. In August 1980, more than 700 persons assembled at the OAS headquarters for the unveiling of a bust of Marcus Garvey in the Hall of Heroes. It is now fittingly renamed the Gallery of Heroes and Heroines. The Marcus Garvey Hall of Culture was subsequently inaugurated within the building in 2008.

“Jamaica expresses deep appreciation to the Organization of American States for these important and meaningful tributes, which ensure that Garvey’s vision and legacy continue to inspire generations throughout the hemisphere,” Ambassador Anderson stated.

From Garvey to Marley: A Living Legacy

Ambassador Anderson connected Garvey’s enduring philosophy to the cultural voice of reggae icon Bob Marley, who carried many of Garvey’s teachings to global audiences through his music. He cited Marley’s call “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery; none but ourselves can free our minds” as a timeless expression of Garveyite self-determination. As a result, Garvey’s words reverberate far beyond the lecture hall or political podium.

A Call to Hemispheric Unity

Closing his speech with a rallying call, Ambassador Anderson reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to build fair societies. He said these societies and institutions should be based on equality, justice, dignity, and opportunity for all people. This applies to everyone across the hemisphere.

“Let us carry its spirit forward, so that the ideals Garvey lived and fought for: dignity, self-determination, unity, and justice — are not confined to history, but are built into the future,” he urged delegates.

Ambassador Anderson was joined by Her Excellency Ambassador Laura Gil, Assistant Secretary General of the OAS. Ambassador Gil shared her personal appreciation for Garvey’s work. She also stressed the importance of his legacy to the hemisphere and the OAS.

The programme was further enriched by a poetic recitation by Mr. Ian Edwards, who delivered well-known poems by Garvey, “Freedom’s Noble Cause” and “Man to Man,” bringing to life the enduring words and philosophy of Marcus Garvey.

Dr. Claire Nelson gave an interpretive tribute that strongly engaged the audience. It highlighted the need to preserve and advance Garvey’s teachings for today and future generations.

Also in the audience was a large group of students visiting from Washington University, of Seattle, Washington state.

The Ninth Inter-American Week for People of African Descent continues through March 27 at OAS headquarters in Washington, D.C.