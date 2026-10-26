Jamaican Teen Shevon Barclay Builds a Future in the Skilled Trades

The 17-year-old STATHS student is gaining hands-on experience in electrical installation, welding, auto mechanics and construction — while planning an electrical services company of his own.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – At 17, St. Andrew Technical High School student Shevon Barclay is already building a career blueprint that combines skilled trades, technology and entrepreneurship.

Since transferring to STATHS in 2023, the Jamaican student has trained in electrical installation, welding, automotive mechanics and construction. He also serves as a prefect and has begun imagining how his technical skills could support his family, create jobs and contribute to Jamaica’s development.

“My journey has been a very interesting experience, which was worth it because I learnt a lot of life skills and gained leadership skills as a prefect at the institution,” Barclay said.

From NCTVET Certification to Hands-On Skills

Electrical installation was Barclay’s main trade area from Grade Nine through Grade Eleven. In Grade Ten, he passed the Level One National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training assessment in electrical — an achievement that strengthened his belief in career-focused education.

“What attracted me to technical and vocational education was the undeniable fact that with such knowledge, training and understanding, you can maintain yourself, your family and others around you,” he said.

For Barclay, practical knowledge offers independence: everyday repairs and technical problems do not always have to be handed to someone else.

Inspired by a ‘Jack of All Trades’

His interest began at home. Barclay credits an uncle, whom he described as a “Jack of all Trades,” with inspiring him through plumbing, electrical work, woodwork and other practical skills.

“My uncle was more of a father to me, so he had a very major impact on my life,” Barclay said.

After his uncle died, grief weighed heavily on him. Eventually, he turned that loss into motivation. “I realised that I need to live up to his expectations, so I started pursuing trades and along the way I developed a love for it,” he said.

His mother, Melanie Spence, is another driving force. Barclay praised her sacrifices, dedication and encouragement. “The sacrifices that she has made push us to make her proud day by day,” he said.

Why Electrical Engineering Stands Out

Although Barclay is exploring several trades, electrical work remains his favorite. “To me, it’s so interesting how electrical bends physics, advances automation and can make everyday living so much easier,” he said.

At STATHS, he learned by building parallel, series and series-parallel circuits on training boards. Students progressed from groups of three to pairs before completing the boards independently.

“This simple but efficient exercise is what allowed me to be proud and appreciate the knowledge that comes with electrical,” he said.

The process taught him patience, repetition and confidence. Balancing trades with academic subjects also required discipline. His advice: create a schedule and set aside focused time for both.

He is equally emphatic about workshop safety. “Your PPE, which stands for personal protective equipment, is very, very important,” Barclay said. “Learning is great, but learning without taking the proper safety precautions is unreasonable and dangerous.”

A Look at AI and Jamaica’s Technology Future

Barclay’s ambitions stretch beyond traditional trade work. His attendance at the IEEE Jamaica Talent and Technology Expo at the AC Hotel in Kingston gave him a wider view of engineering, innovation and professional networking.

Selected by his electrical teacher, Barclay said the expo showed him “ways in which technology is evolving due to the dedication of engineers.”

He was particularly interested in Education Minister Dr. Dana Morris Dixon’s announcement about an artificial intelligence laboratory at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Barclay believes such facilities could draw more students into engineering, AI and other emerging fields.

The event also left him aware of how much remains to be learned. “What I have learnt so far is at nothing but the basics compared to the amount of knowledge out there that I have yet to learn,” he said.

“The moment your focus shifts, the engineering industry slips further and further ahead.”

His Five-Year Goal: An Electrical Services Company

Within five years, Barclay hopes to launch an electrical management company that connects customers with qualified electricians.

The idea addresses two problems he has observed: customers may struggle to find an available electrician, while tradespeople may struggle to secure consistent work.

“My goal for this company will be that the customers would call us and we send the electricians out,” he said.

The plan blends technical expertise with business management and customer service. Though it remains a future goal, it shows how Barclay is already considering ways to turn his classroom training into a sustainable enterprise — and opportunities for others.

Changing Perceptions of Technical Education

Barclay also wants more people to recognize that students have different strengths and that technical and vocational education can be as valuable as traditional academic pathways.

“Some persons have a great mental capacity, which allows them to study better and more efficiently for subjects, while other persons have a more physical capability, which enables them to excel in trade areas,” he said.

For him, choosing the trades is not about narrowing his future. It is about identifying his interests, developing useful abilities and creating options through practical knowledge.

His advice to students who are uncertain about their path is simple: “Keep trying.” He added, “Follow your heart, instincts, and the Lord will guide you.”

Building a Future Through Hard Work

As he continues at STATHS, Barclay is focused on making his family proud, honoring his late uncle and preparing for a fast-changing economy.

He urges other young people to explore their interests and seize opportunities. “Try everything that interests you,” he said. “Explore the world, take opportunities, build a future set in stone by your hard work, your sweat, your tears, your effort.” His final message is even shorter: “Build a life worth living.”

Barclay is still at the start of his journey, but his mix of technical training, curiosity and entrepreneurial ambition points toward a future as an electrician, business owner and contributor to Jamaica’s technology sector.