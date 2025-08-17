ROOTED: Artist Cheery Stewart-Josephs Brings Her Jamaican Story Home

by Davion Coombs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On August 21 & 22, the grand halls of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel will transform into a vibrant celebration of identity, resilience, and rebirth with ROOTED, a pop-up art exhibition by Jamaican-born, New York-based visual artist Cheery Stewart-Josephs.

More than just an exhibition, ROOTED is a deeply personal homecoming. For Stewart-Josephs, this marks a long-awaited return to Jamaica’s art scene after years of cultivating her craft abroad. The artist’s journey traces back to the cool hills of Manchester. There, her self-taught talents in drawing and painting first bloomed. Those formative years in rural Jamaica, surrounded by lush landscapes and rich cultural traditions, continue to inspire her work today.

Stewart-Josephs grew up in the cool hills of Manchester. There, she developed a natural talent for drawing and painting. She studied briefly at the Edna Manley School of Art in Jamaica. Then she attended the Visual School of Arts in New York City before continuing her independent artistic journey.

Early Work

Her early work attracted the attention of art critic Ansel Walters, founder of the Trafalgar Artist Cooperative. She joined a group of practising artists who operated a roadside gallery along Trafalgar Road in Kingston in the 1970s.

Over the decades, Stewart-Josephs’ artistry has gained international recognition. This includes her selection for Art in August — a 2021 virtual exhibition organized by the Port Authority of NY and NJ.

Now, with ROOTED, she returns to share 21 works. These intertwine traditional and contemporary Jamaican art forms, with each piece carrying stories of heritage, endurance, and transformation.

The event opens with an evening reception on Thursday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m., under the patronage of Margaret Reckord Bernal. This is followed by a pop-up exhibition on Friday, August 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Art lovers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Stewart-Josephs’ vision. It reflects both her Jamaican roots and her global artistic journey.

ROOTED promises to be more than an exhibition. It is an invitation to reconnect with the essence of Jamaican identity. Seen through the eyes of an artist who has carried her island’s heartbeat with her across continents.